BROOKVILLE — Following up on a district runner-up finish for the girls and senior Ethan Brentham gunning for a fourth trip to the PIAA Championships are the main storyline going into Brookville’s cross country season.
Both teams open the season at Ridgway next Tuesday. That’s where the Lady Raiders were runner-up at the D9 Class 1A Championships, earning their first trip to states since 2009. All but one runner is back from that lineup.
“We’re excited about the girls,” head coach Doug Roseman said. “We’re returning virtually the whole team and we have a lot of young kids we’re excited about. They’ll definitely be in the mix somewhere and it’s going to be exciting to watch how things play out.
“We already have kids with a lot of individual state experience and we definitely think the freshmen will have an impact from day one.”
Their top district finisher in Alexis Dubay moved, but the rest of the lineup from the postseason is back, including sophomore Emma Fiscus (17th districts, highest finisher at states), and seniors Jennifer Kidder, Aubrey Noble, Elissa McNeil, Brynn Afton and Dani MacBeth.
Those returners along with the newcomers should lead to one of the team’s deeper rosters in quite some time.
“1990-something,” Roseman said, trying to recall the last depth-laden roster. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had kids of this caliber battling for varsity positions. I think that’s what we’re going to see this year.”
Brentham, in his first year at Brookville after qualifying twice for states with Punxsutawney, finished sixth at districts a year ago, then finished 67th at the PIAA Championships. He’ll be a big threat to finish high at districts once again.
“He put in a solid summer,” assistant coach Dan Murdock said. “He’s not afraid to work and that’s 90 percent of the game. I hope he has high expectations, because we have that for him and the rest of the boys really.”
The Raiders were sixth in the team standings. Junior Bryce Baughman just finished out of the running for a state berth, placing 22nd. Senior Dillon Olson (34th), junior Luc Doolittle (66th) and sophomore Owen Rupp (98th) are also back from the postseason lineup.
Junior Hayden Kramer and freshman Calvin Doolittle round out the likely top seven or so runners on what could be a solid lineup as well.
“There is some good talent there and we tell the kids the No. 4 and 5 kids in the lineup are the most important,” Murdock said. “How our 4-5 guys improve vs. other teams is the key.”
“The boys had a good of a year that they’ve ever had last spring in track and field and it’s a real confidence booster for the guys and it the snowball is rolling in the right direction right now and we’re just trying to keep that momentum going,” Roseman said.
ROSTER
BOYS
Seniors: Ethan Brentham, Braden MacBeth, Dillon Olson, Jacob Sekeres.
Juniors: Bryce Baughman, Luc Doolittle.
Sophomores: Hayden Kramer, Owen Rupp.
Freshmen: Calvin Doolittle, Connor Rupp.
GIRLS
Seniors: Brynn Afton, Mattisen Drake, Jennifer Kidder, Dani MacBeth, Elissa McNeil, Aubrey Noble.
Sophomores: Emma Fiscus, Taylor Hetrick.
Freshmen: Emma Afton, Samantha Hetrick, Emily Martz, Sadie Shofestall.
JUNIOR HIGH
Boys
Eighth grade: Hunter Rupp, Gideon Waterbury.
Seventh grade: Jack Gill, Jake Pete, Ryker Selnekovic, Teran Viglione, Nick Shaffer.
Girls
Eighth grade: Anna Fiscus.
Seventh grade: Ella Fiscus.
SCHEDULE
September
4-at Ridgway
11-Kane, DuBois CC
18-at Punxsutawney
22-at IUP Invitational
25-at DuBois
October
2-St. Marys, DuBois CC
6-at Ridgway Invite, TBA
9-at Kane
13-at Rocky Grove Invitational
27-D9 Championships, Ridgway, TBA
November
3-PIAA Championships, Hershey, TBA
