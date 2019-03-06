HYDE — Wrapping up the season, both Brookville Area High School swimming and diving teams competed at last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Championships at Clearfield Area High School.
Breaking through with a state berth — meaning winning a race or qualifying on time — for the PIAA Championships March 13-14 at Bucknell University didn’t happen for either team, but head coach Jaren Ananea was focused on improving personal times and that happened.
“We had a lot of high expectations all the way around and 95 percent were met,” Ananea said. “The goal was to go in and swim the best they have all year and that was largely completed. A lot of first-year swimmers had several time drops across the board.
“It was a little nerve-racking just because I wanted the best for the kids and have them leave it all in the pool. I hoped what we had done all season was going to help with that.”
In the team standings, the boys were third behind the expected 1-2 finish of Clearfield and DuBois. The girls were fourth out of five teams, behind Clearfield, St. Marys and Bradford.
Individually for the Raiders, seven finishes scored in the top six, led by a couple of third-place finishes from junior Donavan Hoffman and freshman Calvin Doolittle.
Hoffman was third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.91), dropping seven-tenths of a second off his third-seeded time. He also finished seventh in the 200 individual medley.
“Our goal was to hit 1:06 and he hit that, so we’re taking that as a success,” Ananea said. “Third is extra, placing is important but it’s more about personal bests.”
Doolittle was third in the 100 butterfly (58.83) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.45). He was seeded fourth and fifth respectively, and improved times in both races.
“He’s had a great year and I pulled him aside afterward and told him he had three years to get on our record board and that’s completely doable,” Ananea said. “He’s hungry to get to states and get on the board. In the freestyle, he just went under two minutes recently and he’s five seconds off the school record. He has three years to get there and for someone who’s decided and willing to put in the work, that can be accomplished.”
Senior Thad Johnson turned in two top-fives, placing fourth in the backstroke and fifth in the 200 individual medley. He’ll swim at Penn State-Behrend next year.
“His contributions to the team will be missed, for sure,” Ananea said.
Another senior, Aaron Briggs, was fifth in the 50 freestyle.
The medley and 200 freestyle relays of Doolittle, Johnson, Hoffman and Briggs finished third (1:50.24) and fourth (1:56.72) respectively. Both were season-best finishes, including around a 2.5-second drop in the freestyle relay. The 400 freestyle relay of Luc Doolittle, Ethan Brentham, Bay Harper and Blake Saunders were fourth out of four teams with a season-best time of 4:00.6.
Also for the Raiders, Bay Harper was sixth in the 100 breaststroke, cutting nearly three seconds off his best time. Luc Doolittle was eighth and ninth in the 500 (5:48.96) and 200 freestyles respectively.
“Luc started the year around a 6:10 in the 500 and he wound up dropping nearly 22 seconds by districts. He’s come a long way and his 500 really looked awesome,” Ananea said.
Other scorers were Briggs (10th in 100 freestyle), Saunders (eighth in 200 IM), Kaleb Baughman (8th in 50 freestyle; 11th in 100 freestyle), Shawn Foster (ninth in 100 butterfly; 11th in 100 backstroke) and Brentham (eight in 100 breaststroke).
Sophomore Emma Fiscus led the Lady Raiders with a third and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:11.32) and 200 individual medley (2:32.73) respectively. She dropped nearly 1.5 seconds off her butterfly and two seconds off the IM.
“She met and exceeded expectations this year,” Ananea said. “There was a meet around the middle of the season where she dropped five seconds in the butterfly and I knew then she’d place at districts. She has a great work ethic and showed up at every practice ready to work.”
Freshman Sadie Shofestall had a strong postseason debut, finishing fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.57) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (26.46). She dropped about a half-second on her 50 and almost two seconds in the breaststroke.
“The sky is the limit for Sadie,” Ananea said. “As she matures as a swimmer, she’ll be at the top of the leaderboards for years to come.”
Also in the pool with scoring finishes were Emma Afton, who was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:17.74) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:47.29). Cierra Hoffman was seventh in the 100 breaststroke while Sydney Barto was eighth in the 200 IM. In the 500 freestyle, Chloe Smith, Barto and Brynn Afton were eighth, ninth and 11th. Smith was 11th in the 200 freestyle. Cheyenne Gotwald and Kara Foster were 11th and 12th in the 50 freestyle.
Julia Bailey and Taylor Hetrick were ninth and 10th in the 100 backstroke. Bailey added an 11th in the 100 freestyle.
All three relays finished fourth with season-best times.
In diving, senior Mattisen Drake and freshman Courtney Ortz were fourth and fifth. Drake, with 376.6 points, improved her 11-dive score from last year by 43 points. Another senior diver, Dani MacBeth, was sick and unable to compete.
