DuBOIS — After having its annual summer tournament canceled along with DuBois Community Days due to COVID-19, the DuBois Dream and player/owner Albert Varacallo were searching for an alternative to get area players back on the court.
Then the idea was hatched for a Tournament of Champions, a five-week tournament with bracketed rounds each week leading up to a championship round.
The tournament wrapped up Aug. 2 with the finals after four play-in tournaments were held on every Sunday throughout July, as each round was held at the DuBois City Park.
Each week a double elimination bracket in each of the six divisions, 3rd-5th grade girls and boys, 6th-8th grade girls, 6th-8th grade boys, high school boys, open women’s division and open men’s division, to determine who would play in the finals.
Two teams with Brookville players on them placed high, including the winning team in the high school boys’ division. Brookville’s Griffin Ruhlman and Danny Lauer, juniors starting this fall, teamed up with Elk County Catholic’s Charlie Breindel.
Then in the 6th-8th grade boys, the third-place team was a Brookville foursome that included Hunter Whitlatch, Zayden Jordan, Wyatt Lucas and Kellan Haines. All of them are rising eighth-graders this year.
“The tournament as a whole was amazing, the turnout from all the kids all the way up to our open men’s and open women’s divisions was great every single week,” Varacallo said. “We had players from all over, a lot of teams came in from the surrounding areas and counties. It was really cool to see the kids and even the adults out playing again.”
More than 80 teams and 250 players participated in the five-week tournament, as teams and players came from all across the Tri-County Area as well as Johnstown, State College, Altoona, Kane, Bradford, Indiana, Altoona and Emporium.
Varacallo noted that the high school boys division was the most popular of the six, as he said there were at least 17 teams competing in the bracket during the four play-in tournaments.
Varacallo said the tournament was a nice escape from everything that is going on this year and said every precaution was taken in order to keep everyone safe, including spreading out the play of each division, socially distancing off the court and sanitizing between games.
“It was just nice to see people back out again, socializing and having some fun.” “Our community always seems to band together and do some great things and I definitely feel lucky to be in this area.”
Courier-Express Sports Writer Craig Moyer contributed to this story.