Brookville Raiders head coach Scott Park reported these key dates to remember for players and parents regarding the upcoming preseason schedule:
— Varsity equipment handout is Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the field house for seniors and juniors. Next Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for sophomores and freshmen.
— Heat Acclimation workouts, Aug. 10 to 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.
— Parent-Player meeting is Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. on school campus at site to be announced.
— Junior high equipment handout is Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.