HYDE — Heading to the District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships this weekend at Clearfield Area High School, Brookville hopes its 31-swimmer/diver postseason lineup can finish on a strong note and possibly punch someone’s ticket to states.
The two-day affair starts Friday at 4:30 p.m. with pool events, then Saturday with diving at 9 a.m. and the rest of the pool races beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Swimmers and divers qualify for states by winning, but can also qualify if his or her or a relay time can get in on an at-large bid compared to other non-qualifying finishes from around the state.
This year’s PIAA Class 2A Championships are March 13-14 at Bucknell University.
Last year, the Raiders were fourth out of five teams in the standings while the Lady Raiders were fifth out of five. Neither team qualified a swimmer or diver for states. This year won’t be an easy chore to do that either, but first-year coach Jaren Ananea isn’t necessarily concerned with that as much as overall improvement.
“I’m pretty nervous to be honest,” Ananea said. “I’ve put a lot of expect and pressure on myself in helping kids get personal bests at districts. This is the penultimate meet and what the kids have worked toward all year.
“There’s been a lot of positive and solid work ethic, especially with some first-year swimmers, some seniors in that group and that’s great to see. Even in regular dual meets, we’re focusing on personal bests over winning. It’s a very individualized sport. (Districts) are not necessarily wide open, but the variability is pretty big.”
For the Raiders, senior Thad Johnson has been the leading scorer for the team in the postseason the past few years and he’s seeded second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 200 individual medley. Last year, he finished third and fourth respectively at the district meet.
“Thad’s had a lot of pressure from all angles and he’s dealing well with it,” Ananea said. “He’s ready for the meet and he’ll put his best foot forward.”
Junior Donavan Hoffman is seeded third in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 individual medley.
“He’s had some pretty steady drops and we’ve been working on breaststroke hard,” Ananea said. “Being a breaststroker myself, I’ve helped him tweak some things and we’re shooting for a two-second drop from his best time. That’s the goal.”
Freshman Calvin Doolittle is seeded fourth in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 200 freestyle.
“Calvin just hit the under the two-minute mark which was a big milestone,” Ananea said. “To have that type of seed time at districts, is great. Even if he doesn’t win this year, it’ll be something to build on in the coming years.”
Those three — Doolittle (butterfly), Johnson (backstroke), Hoffman (breastroke) and senior Aaron Briggs (freestyle) comprise the 200 medley relay that’s the team’s highest seeded relay at third.
The top six finishers score team points. Other Raiders top six or seven seeds include sixth-seeded Ethan Brentham in the freestyle, and seventh seeds Luc Doolittle (in both the 200 and 500 freestyles), Bay Harper (100 breaststroke) and Blake Saunders (100 butterfly).
Harper is one of just five boys’ divers.
The Lady Raiders have six top-six seeded entries. Sophomore Emma Fiscus is seeded third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 200 individual medley. She was the team’s highest pool event individual finisher last year, placing 11th in the 200 IM.
“Her IM has come a long way,” Ananea said. “We’ve worked tirelessly on every stroke, but her fly has dropped significantly. I’m expecting a very solid finish for her. If she swims 1:12 or faster, I’d expect a top-three finish.”
Freshman Sadie Shofestall is seeded fourth in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 50 freestyle.
“She’s quite the competitor,” Ananea said. “The 50 free and 100 breast, I’m expecting top sixes and if she can drop a second in the 50 or two in 100 breast, a top-three finish could be there. She’s been first or second in most meets.”
While not really seeded, the Lady Raiders’ trio of divers — seniors Dani MacBeth and Mattisen Drake, and freshman Courtney Ortz — all could place very high in a field of nine girls.
“With those three, it depends on what happens on a given day, they’ve all done well this year, so I’m expecting big things from them this weekend,” Ananea said.
Freshman Emma Afton is seeded fifth in the 100 butterfly and senior Brynn Afton is seeded sixth in the 500 freestyle. Sydney Barto (200 IM) and Chloe Smith (500 freestyle) are seeded seventh while Julia Bailey (100 backstroke) and Cierra Hoffman (100 breaststroke) own eighth seeds.
PROBABLE DISTRICT LINEUP
BOYS
Relays
200 medley: Calvin Doolittle, Thad Johnson, Donavan Hoffman, Aaron Briggs.
200 freestyle: Calvin Doolittle, Thad Johnson, Donavan Hoffman, Aaron Briggs.
400 freestyle: Luc Doolittle, Ethan Brentham, Bay Harper and Blake Saunders.
Individual
Kaleb Baughman (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Ethan Brentham (200 IM, 100 breaststroke); Aaron Briggs (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Calvin Doolittle (100 butterfly, 200 freestyle); Luc Doolittle (500 freestyle, 200 freestyle); Shawn Foster (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke); Bay Harper (100 breaststroke, Diving); Donavan Hoffman (200 IM, 100 breaststroke); Thad Johnson (200 IM, 100 backstroke); Blake Saunders (100 butterfly, 200 IM); Jacob Sekeres 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle).
GIRLS
Relays
200 medley: Emma Fiscus, Sadie Shofestall, Emma Afton, Julia Bailey.
200 freestyle: Emma Afton, Emma Fiscus, Julia Bailey, Sadie Shofestall.
400 freestyle: Cheyenne Gotwald, Brynn Afton, Sydney Barto, Chloe Smith.
Individual
Brynn Afton (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle); Emma Afton 200 IM, 100 butterfly); Aleah Ames (100 breaststroke); Julia Bailey (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke); Sydney Barto (200 IM, 500 freestyle); Jensen Diedrich (50 freestyle); Mattisen Drake (Diving); Lakota Dunn (100 backstroke); Emma Fiscus (100 butterfly, 200 IM); Kara Foster (50 freestyle); Cheyenne Gotwald (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Taylor Hetrick (100 backstroke); Cierra Hoffman (100 breaststroke); Dani MacBeth (Diving); Dani Maring (100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle); Courtney Ortz (Diving); Audrey Park (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle); Sadie Shofestall (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke); Chloe Smith (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle); Jenny Smith (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke).
