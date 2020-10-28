BROOKVILLE — Finishing off the regular season with a six-team meet on what will serve as the District 9 Championship course this Saturday, Brookville closed out its regular-season schedule last Thursday afternoon.
Other teams getting a sneak preview at a district run were Brockway, North Clarion, Karns City, Clarion and Cranberry.
In warm and breezy conditions, Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle and Amber McAninch each finished third in their 3.1-mile race.
Doolittle navigated his race in 18:13 in the boys’ race with Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock winning with a time of 17:20, 30 seconds ahead of Clarion’s runner-up Gavin Hoover. Cranberry also put two other runners in the top sixth with Christian Miller and Conor Marterella finishing fourth and sixth in 18:30 and 18:49. Brockway’s Micah Williamson was seventh in 18:57.
Other Raiders’ scoring runners were Alec Geer (15th, 20:06), Hayden Kramer (16th, 20:12), Nick Shaffer (17th, 20:13) and Jack Gill (19th, 20:25).
In the girls’ race, McAninch crossed the line in 22:50 with North Clarion’s Rachel Bauer winning in 21:54, 21 seconds ahead of Clarion’s runner-up Bella Scott.
Brookville’s other scoring runners were Sadie Shofestall (5th, 23:29), Emily Martz (7th, 23:59), Emma Fiscus (12th, 24:35) and Ella Fiscus (13th, 24:55).
In the two-mile junior high race, Brookville’s Erika Doolittle won the girls’ run in 13:31. Brockway’s Zoe Puhala was third in 14:43. Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner won the boys’ race in 12:04. Brookville’s Jacob Murdock was sixth in 13:35 with Brockway’s Jed Manno eighth in 13:37.
Getting to host districts came because of Ridgway, which had been the host the last several years at its elementary school campus, declining to run the event this year to due COVID-19 concerns.
Brookville stepped up and adjusted its starting area from below the lower parking lot at the high school to the soccer/baseball field to allow for a wider start with obviously more runners. A few late-season meets used the district course layout, which differs just slightly overall.
“I think our course is a little bit more challenging than Ridgway’s,” Brookville head coach Doug Roseman said. “Moving the start to the soccer field has probably made it slightly faster than in the past. Being on our home course is definitely an advantage. The big hill in the middle of the race definitely affects the strategy of how you want to approach things.”
And with the COVID-19 fall season adjustments, it’ll be more challenging to get to states. Instead of the top two team finishers and then the fastest 10 individuals not attached to the two state-qualifying teams in Class 1A, it’s just the team champion and the top six fastest non-champion team runners.
“It is definitely more challenging to advance to states this year,” said Roseman, whose teams will both run in Class 1A. “Not only are they taking less qualifiers, but it’s much harder to get data on the competition. There are some teams that will be at districts that have not been to an invitational all year so we are doing a little bit of guesswork. We think it will take a top-7 finish to get one of the six qualifying spots. Of the teams capable of winning, (on either side) each one has one runner likely to be in the top six.”
Roseman feels both teams have a solid shot at a top-three team finish.
Individually, Lady Raiders senior Emma Fiscus is a two-time state qualifier who has finished 11th the past two seasons to punch a ticket to states.
“Emma is also in a position to advance if things go well,” Roseman said. “She has gotten in great workouts this year. We just need to get her feeling good on the right day. The plan for her is similar, go out in the top ten and stay there. The hill we call the “Widowmaker” will do some sorting out around the two-mile mark. Amber (McAninch) and Sadie (Shofestall) are also in the mix. They both have had strong finishes to the season and could be a factor.”
Shofestall was 28th last year while McAninch didn’t run. Others running this year, with last year’s finish, are Ella Fiscus, Emily Martz (48th), Emma Afton and Samantha Hetrick (34th).
Doolittle was 16th last year, missing the cut for states by 10 seconds.
“Calvin has had a consistent year. He is significantly stronger than a year ago,” Roseman said. “The goal for him is to go out with the top pack and settle in the top five somewhere to allow for a small margin of error. He will have to run well, but if he has a solid day, he should have a good shot at advancing.”
Other Raiders in Saturday’s lineup, with last year’s finish if he ran, are Hayden Kramer (38th), Nick Shaffer, Gideon Waterbury (60th), Alec Geer, Jack Gill and Brody Barto.
Clarion-Limestone senior Braden Rankin was a state qualifier last year, finishing 15th.
Saturday’s schedule is a bit more spread out to lessen the crowds. The Class 2A races are first, 10 a.m. for the girls and 10:45 for the boys.
Then Class 1A goes at 2 p.m. for the girls and 2:45 for the boys.
The PIAA Championships are scheduled for Nov. 6 for Class 1A and Nov. 7 for Class 2A, both at the traditional venue at the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey.