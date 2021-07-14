DuBOIS — Finishing 2-2 in District 10 All-Star play, the Brookville Junior Little League (13-and-14-year-olds) All-Stars certainly didn’t lack for any dramatics in the tournament.
Last Saturday against unbeaten DuBois, Brookville forced extra innings with a five-run bottom of the seventh before losing 10-9 in nine innings at Stern Family Field.
Friday, the All-Stars walked off a win over Ridgway/Fox in a 5-4 eight-inning win and previous to that, Brookville used a seven-run sixth inning to turn a 4-3 lead into an 11-3 win over St. Marys.
DuBois, which advances to the Section 1 Tournament starting next Tuesday in Smethport, dealt Brookville its first loss in an 8-1 decision back on July 3.
“I’m happy with how every one played and I’m pleased and happy and excited for these guys’ future,” Brookville manager Mike Marrara said of his team Tuesday. “Seeing those kids down as much as they were in the last two games and not giving up and coming back and going into extra innings, I was pleased.”
In Saturday’s game, both teams scored a pair of runs in the first, but it was largely all DuBois from there most if the game as the host team built a 7-2 lead after six innings. However, Brookville didn’t go away without a fight and put together a huge five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh against Samson Deeb, who was looking to throw his second complete game of the tourney against Brookville.
He didn’t get that chance, though, as he was lifted with the bases loaded and one out after allowing three runs in the frame. Hunter Allman came on in relief and Brookville proceeded to push two more runs across the plate on an infield single and sacrifice fly to finally pull even at 7-7.
Owen Fleming then drew a walk to reload the bases, but Allman struck out Landen Marrara looking to end the inning and send the game to extra innings.
Both teams scored a run in the eighth.
DuBois did so with two outs when Noah Farrell drew a walk and courtesy runner Landon Pawl raced around the bases to score when Danny Dixon tripled to center.
Brookville, the home team via a pregame coin flip, answered right back in the bottom of the inning as Sam Krug ripped a leadoff double and scored on a single by Ladd Blake, who was 4-for-5 with the one RBI in the contest.
The game then went to the ninth, where the international tiebreaker — last out from inning prior starts on second base with no outs — is used every inning.
DuBois took advantage of that to plate a pair of runs to grab a 10-8 advantage.
With Trenton Miller standing at second base, Riley Fields led off the ninth with a single to left to plate his teammate. Fields was then replaced by special pinch runner Thomas, who promptly stole second and went to third when Allman legged out an infield single.
Grady Galiczysnki hit a comebacker to Krug, and Thomas raced home to score on the throw to first.
Holding a two-run lead, Allman retired the first two hitters in the bottom of the ninth, with Brookville’s Dante Morey advancing to third on a groundout. He then scored when Fleming reached on a two-out error that extended the game.
Allman ended any thoughts of another Brookville rally there as he got Marrara to groundout to end the game.
“They (Brookville) were a good opponent, and it always is a good game against them,” DuBois manager Chris Deeb said. “They also are good friends of ours and was a good game all-around.”
DuBois jumped out Brookville starter Luke Burton for a pair of runs in the top of the first.
Talon Hodge got things started with a one-out double, while Farrell followed with a walk. Hodge then scored when Dixon reached on an error, while Miller plated Farrell on a groundout. Hodge enjoyed a big day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Brookville answered right back against Deeb, loading the bases with one out as Fleming and Ladd singled around Krug being hit by a pitch. Burton then singled home a pair to make it 2-2 after one inning. Burton finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
DuBois regained the lead in the second when Allman drew a one-out walk and scored on a clutch two-out single by Hodge.
DuBois tacked on another run in the fourth without the aide of a hit to make it 4-2. Pawl reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a squeeze bunt by Brayden Zatisck where he beat the throw to the plate. Brookville got out of that inning by turning the first of two double plays it had in the game.
Both starters worked out of jams in the fifth.
Burton stranded a pair in scoring position position in the top half, while Deeb left the bases loaded in the bottom half after Marrara, Blake and Burton had all singled.
DuBois then appeared to put the game away with a three-run sixth that made it a 7-2 game.
Walker Thomas led off the inning with a single, while Galiczysnki walked with one out. He proved to be the last batter Burton faced, as Brookville went to Krug on the mound.
Deeb greeted him with a single that plated Thomas before Hodge doubled home Galiczynski. Dixon plated Hodge with the third run of the frame when he beat out an infield single with two outs.
Brookville didn’t go away quietly, though, and forced extra innings with its big bottom of the seventh that nearly saw them pull off an improbable victory to force an if-necessary game.
Fleming reached on an error to open the inning, then Krug was hit by a pitch with one out before Blake singled to load the bases. Burton and Kolton Griffin followed with back-to-back singles that plated a run each to make it 7-4. Morey then drew a walk that forced home special pinch runner Blake Porter.
That spelled the end for Deeb, as Allman came on to face Christian Cox, who smacked a pitch towards third. Hodge’s lone play was to try to get a force out at third, but Griffin beat his diving tag attempt at the bag as Burton scored.
Sergio Sotillo then hit a sacrifice fly to center to plate Griffin with the tying run. Allman and DuBois then worked their way out of the jam to force extra innings, where they won the game in the ninth.
“For the first part of the game, a few costly errors hurt us and we gave them some runs,” Marrara said. “But Luke kept us in the game with his pitching, throwing strikes and the defense did play great and we made some timely double plays.
“Hitting-wise, we saw Deebs for 14 innings, so we were bound to hit him and we did at the right time.”
Marrara said that the group will likely get into a few tournaments before the end of the summer.
In last week’s other game:
FRIDAY, July 9
Brookville 5,
Ridgway/Fox 4
At Ridgway, Sergio Sotillo scored from third base on a throwing error to score the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Brookville to a 5-4 win at Ridgway/Fox Township last Friday night.
Sotillo led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk, moved to second on Owen Fleming’s sacrifice bunt and as he stole third, a throwing error by the catcher into left field allowed him to score the game-ending run.
Brookville trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth when they scored three runs with two outs. Landen Marrara singled in a run and Luke Burton doubled in two runs to tie the game.
Ridgway/Fox led 2-1 before scoring two in the top of the sixth with Rocco Delhunty and A.J. Himes scoring runs. It scored runs in the second and third innings before Brookville got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third on Burton’s RBI single that scored Marrara.
Sotillo and Ladd Blake combined for the win on the mound. Sotillo went the first six, striking out one and walking three. Blake got the win, striking out two and walking one.
Fleming and Marrara each had three hits while Burton and Kolton Griffin finished with two.
The game took three days to finish. Wednesday, the game was suspended in the bottom of the first inning and after another rainout day on Thursday, it was finally resumed Friday.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.