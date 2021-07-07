BROOKVILLE — Putting together a solid game of hitting, pitching and defense, the Brookville Junior Little League baseball all-stars avoided elimination and pulled away for an 11-3 win over St. Marys at McKinley Field Monday night.
The win landed Brookville in the losers’ bracket final on Wednesday at Ridgway/Fox Township, the home field in this matchup being in Ridgway. Ridgway/Fox dropped an 11-7 decision to DuBois in the winners’ bracket final also on Monday. Wednesday’s winner must win at DuBois Friday and then Sunday at a site to be determined to claim the District 10 title.
Brookville trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before scoring three runs and then a game-sealing seven in the sixth to get the win. It batted around in the sixth, capping a 13-hit attack with 10 of those hits coming in those innings.
On the mound, Luke Burton and Sergio Sotillo combined on a four-hitter. Burton went the first five-plus before Sotillo relieved him with two on and no outs in the sixth with Brookville clinging to a 4-2 lead.
St. Marys cut it to 4-3, although Sotillo retired three straight batters to end the rally, then retired the side in the seventh for the save. He struck out two as he got all six batters he faced for the save.
Burton struck out four and allowed all four of St. Marys’ hits while walking three.
“Luke hadn’t thrown that many pitches (80) in a game all year,” Marrara said. “He pitched great and Sergio came in. He struggled this year, but he finally got it. It was absolutely amazing the way he pitched.”
Burton and Ladd Blake each had three hits to lead Brookville’s offense. Burton singled in the fifth and sixth innings, driving in a run in the sixth. Blake doubled and pushed home a run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.
Kolton Griffin had two hits, including an RBI double in the sixth. Owen Fleming singled in both the fifth and sixth innings, scoring both times and driving home a run in the fifth. Dante Morey singled in a run in the sixth as well.
“I’m ecstatic about the sixth and it all started with Hunter Whitlatch. He had an 0-2 count and wound up walking and that opened up the flood gates,” Marrara said.
Up 2-1 in the third inning, St. Marys had a chance to add more runs. Frankie Smith tripled in the first run, then scored on a wild pitch. Jayce Walter doubled and went to third when Brookville failed to get an out on Charles Geci’s bunt.
But St. Marys’ attempt at stealing second turned into a double play as Brookville got both Walter and Geci out in rundowns to end the threat. In the fourth with a runner on first, Blake made a sliding catch of Jack Neal’s liner to first, then beat Louis Nedzinski back to the bag for an inning-ending double play.
“The guys played (the first and third play) right and Landen (Marrara) crashed into second from center field and the runner thought he had second easy, but we got him. Ladd’s double play on the diving catch and then getting up to tag the player, the guys just played great.”
St. Marys finished 0-2.
In last Saturday’s all-star opener:
SATURDAY, July 3
DuBois 8,
Brookville 1
At DuBois’ Stern Family Field at City Park, the hosts worked Brookville for 10 walks and broke open a 2-0 game with three runs in the fifth and three more in the top of the seventh to notch an opening-round win.
Brookville’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth when Landen Marrara hit a leadoff single and scored on a two-out double by Kolton Griffin.
Those were two of Brookville’s four hits off DuBois pitcher Samson Deeb, who went the distance and struck out five while walking three. Dante Morey doubled and Sergio Sotillo singled for Brookville’s other hits.
Danny Dixon led the DuBois attack, going 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI. He was the lone player on either team to have multiple hits.
Ladd Blake started on the mound for Brookville, giving up two hits and walking six and striking out three in 4 1/3 innings. Griffin threw the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits while walking four and striking out three.