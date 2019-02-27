HYDE — Eight Brookville wrestlers — four in junior high and four in the youth divisions — qualified for this year’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships at Sunday’s Area 5 Tournament held at Clearfield Area High School.
Both divisions were wrestled on Sunday with the junior high qualifiers moving on to states this Friday and Saturday at Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown. The top three finishers qualified.
In the youth division, the top two placewinners in each division qualified for states scheduled for March 16-17 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Brookville’s junior high state contingent consists of Brayden Kunselman, Jackson Zimmerman, Bryce Rafferty and Porter Kahle.
Kunselman won the 107-pound title, going 3-0 with three pins, decking DuBois’ David Aughenbaugh in the finals. Rafferty won at 187 pounds, going 3-0 as well with three pins. He beat St. Marys’ Alex Lukaschunis in the final.
Zimmerman and Kahle each finished third. Zimmerman won the consolation final at 157 to claim his berth, pinning Matthew Krause of DuBois. Kahle was busy for his state berth, finishing 5-1 with four straight pins after losing in the quarterfinals. He beat Brockway’s Cole Lunger for third.
Kahle’s finish at the District 9 Invitational was omitted from last week’s edition. He finished third at 250 pounds, going 2-1.
Finishing one win short of a state berth with fourth-place finishes were Jared Popson at 77, Brecken Cieleski at 97, Carson Weaver at 124.
Also wrestling in the junior high division were Jake Popson at 87, James Carberry at 102, Antonio Thornton at 102, Burke Fleming at 112, Coyha Brown at 124, Devon Kuntz at 132, Daniel Drake at 167, Ganen Cyphert at 187 and Baily Miller at 252.
In the youth divisions, Brookville qualified four wrestlers as well with Cole Householder and Easton Belfiore in the 11-and-12-year-old division. Householder won the 100-pound title while Belfiore was second at 125. Householder went 2-0, beating Ty Aveni of Clearfield 4-0 in the final.
In the 8-and-under division, Cody Householder won the 55-pound division, going 3-0 with a 5-4 win over Brennan Fillhart of Port Allegany in the final.
For the girls, Palynn Lindermuth advanced in the 8-and-under 100-pound division uncontested. Two other girls represented Brookville at the tournament, Mia and Olivia Cieleski who both finished third at 75 and 85 pounds in the 9-10 division.
Other finishers for Brookville:
— In the 11-12 boys, Colin Kramer and Gavin Hannah each finished third at 135 and 115. Owen Fleming was fourth at 80.
— In 9-10 boys, Isaac Castellan was third at 55.
— In 6-and-under, Jaxson McKinney finished fourth at 45 pounds.
