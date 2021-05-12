SHIPPENSBURG — Slippery Rock University sophomore Bryan Dworek led a contingent of Brookville graduates at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships held over the weekend at Shippensburg University.
Dworek, in his first outdoors season after missing last spring due to the season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, turned in two runner-up finishes, a third and a fourth to help the Rock to a third-place finish in the team standings behind Shippensburg and East Stroudsburg.
Saturday, Dworek teamed with Jonathan Marfisi, Parker Reed and Bradford’s Mitch Vleminckx to finish second in the 4x100-meter relay in 42.24 with Shippensburg winning with a 41.41.
In the 100 dash, Dworek ran a 10.8 to finish fourth while in the 200 dash, he finished third with a time of 21.97 seconds, a college-best time.
Friday, Dworek nearly won the long jump, but on the final jump of the day, Seton Hill’s Hunter Martin ripped off a jump of 23 feet, 6 1/2 inches to beat Dworek’s mark of 22 feet, 10 3/4 inches for the title. Dworek’s jump came in the second round of the prelims and he skipped his fifth jump because of his running in the 4x100 prelims. Dworek’s final jump went 22 feet, 2 1/4 inches.
“The long jump was stressing and going into the finals, I was worrying about cutting it close with the 4x100 and I missed the second jump in the finals because I was running,” Dworek said. “I was in first the whole day until Martin beat me in his last jump. I didn’t jump my best and it cost me.
“I knew a 23-foot jump was going to win it considering the weather. My jumps were all consistent in the high 22s, which I was happy with because that was one of my goals this year, consistency in all my events.”
Dworek’s school has ended as well, the Heath and Physical Education major compiling a 4.0 GPA.
Three other area athletes medaled with top-eight finishes, including Dworek’s former Raiders teammate Addison Singleton. The Indiana University of Pa. freshman ran on the fifth-place 4x100 relay while also placing 12th in both the 110 and 400 hurdles prelims.
Another Brookville graduate, Brooke Emery at Shippensburg, medaled with a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.35 seconds.
Former Johnsonburg standout Skylar Sherry finished fourth in the javelin with a throw of 132 feet, 4 inches, placing behind two teammates former Hickory standout Danielle Collier and Kane’s Trinity Clark who were 1-2. Collier won with a toss of 156 feet, 11 inches while Clark was second at 148 feet, 9 inches.
Brookville’s Danielle MacBeth, also at SRU, competed in the heptathlon and finished 11th overall.
Two other District 9 natives were runners-up, Slippery Rock’s John Eakin of Bradford in the shot put and Edinboro’s Matt Wehrle of Punxsutawney in the 1,500 run.