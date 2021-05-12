JOHNSONBURG — In miserable wet weather, both Brookville Area High School track and field teams ran in a four-team meet at Johnsonburg last Saturday afternoon.
With some athletes out of the lineup due to SAT testing, the teams weren’t at full strength in rainy conditions. That leaves this Thursday’s trip to the annual Redbank Valley Invitationals the last date on the regular-season schedule.
Brookville hosts the District 9 Class 2A Championships on May 21.
At Johnsonburg, the Raiders won 11 events with Jack Krug, Ian Pete and Kyle MacBeth tripling. Krug won the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.27 and 23.06) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (46.01) with Vincent Doan, Kyle MacBeth and Brayden Kunselman. Pete won the 110 and 300 hurdles (16.64 and 42.1) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with MacBeth, Ryan Daisley and Jack Gill.
MacBeth’s third win came in the 400 dash (53.56).
Gill doubled with a win in the 800 run (2:17). Alec Geer won the 3,200 run (12:17.48).
In the field, Hunter Rupp won the long jump (17 feet, 11 inches), John Colgan won the triple jump (39 feet, 1/2 inch) and Brody Barto won the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) with Geer finishing second.
Daisley added a third in the 400 dash, Brad Fiscus was third in the 110 hurdles as was Chase Palmer in the 100 dash. Creed Knepp was third in the discus, shot put and javelin.
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Fiscus won the 1,600 run (6:08.84) while Julie Monnoyer won the triple jump (30 feet, 1 inch) and Jazmines Sarvey cleared 7 feet to win the pole vault.
Natalie Haney was second in the long jump and third in the 200 dash while Rylee Stancliffe finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110s. Grace Matson finished second in the long jump, Anna Fiscus was runner-up in the 400 dash, and Amber McAninch was second in both the 800 and 1,600 runs. Ella Fiscus finished third in the 800.