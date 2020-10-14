PUNXSUTAWNEY — Facing Punxsutawney for the second time on the road this time, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams were swept by the hosts Tuesday afternoon.
Punxsutawney won the boys’ meet, 18-37, and the girls’ meet, 22-36.
For the boys, Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle finished third overall on the 5K course in 17:39, three seconds behind runner-up Eric Surkala. The Chucks’ Aiden McLaughlin won the race in 17:04.
The Chucks put five of the top six runners across the line. Jack Gill (7th, 19:59), Alec Geer (8th, 20:02), Gideon Waterbury (9th, 20:13) and Nick Shaffer (10th, 20:17) scored for the Raiders.
Punxsutawney’s Libby Gianvito and Elizabeth Long finished 1-2 in the girls’ race in 21:24 and 21:35. The Lady Raiders’ Emma Fiscus was third in 21:44 with teammate Amber McAninch (22:06) in fourth place.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Sadie Shofestall (7th, 22:33), Ella Fiscus (10th, 24:34) and Chloe Smith (12th, 25:48).
In the two-mile junior high race, both Brookville teams won, the girls 21-34 and the boys 20-35. The Lady Raiders’ Erika Doolittle won in 13:23 with teammates Samantha Whitling (2nd, 14:38), Kaida Yoder (4th, 15:40) and Adelle Dota (5th, 15:54) finishing in the top five.
The Raiders’ Jacob Murdock won the boys’ race in 13:40, leading a 1-4 finish for Brookville at the top with Ty Fiscus (14:01), Evan McKalson (14:33) and Boden Evans (14:37).
Brookville wraps up the regular season next Tuesday at home against Brockway. The District 9 Championships at Brookville is set for Oct. 31.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
C-L at Keystone in
four-teamer
At Knox, C-L ran against Keystone and Clarion with North Clarion a late addition because of their canceled meet against Karns City due to COVID-19 precautions.
While C-L didn’t score in the girls meet, the boys lost a decision to host Keystone (21-34).
Individually, C-L’s Braden Rankin was second in 18:42, nearly 42 seconds behind Clarion’s Gavin Hoover. Ty Rankin (5th, 19:33), Corbin Coulson (6th, 19:33), Jack Craig (9th, 20:38) and Colton Keihl (15th, 21:35) also scored for the Lions.
Two Lady Lions ran with Morgan McNaughton (9th, 24:55) and Madison Aaron (15th, 30:50).
C-L is off until districts at Brookville on Oct. 31.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 7
Brookville hosts
four-team meet
Breaking out the new course layout for the upcoming District 9 Cross Country Championships it’ll hold on Oct. 31, Brookville hosted a four-team last Wednesday.
DuBois was the dominant team, putting four of the first five runners across the line in the boys’ race while placing the first three in the girls’ race.
Jaramillo McKellen won the boys’ race in 17:55, four seconds ahead of teammate A.C. Deemer while Morgan Roemer ran to the girls’ win in 21:34, 15 seconds ahead of teammate Julie Wirths.
In the team scoring, the DuBois boys swept Brookville (17-46), DuBois Central Catholic (17-46) and Karns City (15-50). Brookville beat the other two teams, DCC (23-38) and Karns City (17-42). DCC edged Karns City (24-31).
The DuBois girls also swept Brookville (21-35), DCC (15-49) and Karns City (15-50) and like the boys, Brookville beat the other two in DCC (17-46) and Karns City (15-48). In a four-runner scoring format, Karns City edged DCC (17-19).
With longtime district host Ridgway opting out of this year’s event, the move to Brookville forced a change at the starting point to the varsity soccer field where a wider start could be used rather than the one below the lower parking lot below the high school.
“We are really excited to be hosting the district championship for the first time,” Brookville head coach Doug Roseman said. “It never could have happened without total support from everyone involved. The administration has been very supportive as soon as they found out it was a possibility. The maintenance guys have done a great job working on the course; making it safer and capable of handling a championship meet.
“We were fortunate to get a couple of meets on the new course to get all the bugs worked out and make sure it was ready to go,” Roseman added. “It is very similar to the old course in terms of difficulty. The start has less of a climb in the first quarter mile and the finish has less of a downhill leading up to it.”
For all the of the teams attending, minus the DuBois girls who will run with District 10 this year in Class 3A, it was a chance to get a look at the postseason race course. The DuBois boys dropped to Class 2A with Bradford, Clearfield, Punxsutawney and St. Marys while the girls’ classification number was high enough to land in Class 3A.
The Beavers dominated the day with Jaramillo and Deemer leading the charge. Joe Foradora was third overall in 18:12, 11 seconds ahead of Brookville’s fourth-place Calvin Doolittle. The Beavers put five of the first seven across with Ryan White (5th, 18:57) and Ryan Gildersleeve (7th, 19:25) completing the Beavers’ scoring lineup.
Brookville’s Hayden Kramer (12th, 20:25), Gideon Waterbury (13th, 20:32), Jack Gill (14th, 20:33) and Nick Shaffer (15th, 20:48) finished its scoring lineup.
DuBois Central Catholic’s John Piccirillo was seventh in 19:14.
For the girls, Sidney Beers was third for the Lady Beavers in 23:12. They also put three more in the top nine with two of them scoring for the team.
The Lady Raiders put three runners across in a row from fourth through sixth in Amber McAninch (23:24), Sadie Shofestall (23:33) and Emma Fiscus (23:54). Also scoring were Ella Fiscus (11th, 25:57) and Anna Fiscus (12th, 26:12).
“We have been running well and making good progress,” Roseman said of both varsity lineups. “The main goal for the remainder of the season is to get everyone healthy and feeling strong for the district meet. We feel like we still have one more improvement to make to put the team in the type of position we’d like to be in on the 31st.”
The two-mile junior high races were won by Karns City’s Griffin Booher (12:33) and Brookville’s Erika Doolittle (13:37), who broke the girls’ course record previously held by DuBois’ Morgan Roemer, the varsity race winner. Roemer ran a 13:58 last year and tied the 2005 record set by Kane’s Shana Wotcik.
Also for the Brookville boys, Jacob Murdock was fourth overall in 13:53 with Ty Fiscus (8th, 14:55), Evan McKalsen (9th, 15:03) and Boden Evans (13th, 15:49). Doolittle was the only Lady Raider to run.