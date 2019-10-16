FRANKLIN — In their annual trip to the Rocky Grove Invitational at Two Mile Run County Park near Franklin, both Brookville cross country teams finished out their regular-season schedule last Saturday.
The Lady Raiders were eighth among 15 scoring teams while the Raiders finished 14th among 26 scoring teams mostly from District 10.
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Fiscus was the highest finisher, placing 16th overall in 22:04. The rest of the scoring lineup had Amber McAninch (44th, 23:48), Anna Fiscus (60th, 24:20), Sadie Shofestall (62nd, 24:21) and Emily Martz (72nd, 25:12). Samantha Hetrick (75th, 25:23) and Janelle Popson (85th, 25:57) also ran.
Knoch won the team title with 89 points, 17 ahead of D9’s Punxsutawney. Other D9 teams, Brockway, Moniteau and A-C Valley/Union finished 13th through 15th.
Individually, Conneaut’s Meaera Shannon won in 19:40, 45 seconds ahead of Punxsutawney’s runner-up Olivia Roberts. Moniteau’s Hannah Burgoon was the only other D9 runner to finish ahead of Emma Fiscus, two seconds ahead of her in 15th.
For the Raiders, Calvin Doolittle led the way with a 30th-place finish in 18:53 with Bryce Baughman 37th in 19:01. The rest of the Raiders scoring lineup was Cameron Moore (104th, 20:43), Luc Doolittle (163rd, 22:13) and Gideon Waterbury (169th, 22:24). Also running was Hunter Rupp (171st, 22:26).
Cambridge Springs won the team title with 65 points, 11 ahead of runner-up Punxsutawney. Cranberry (4th), Smethport (13th), Brockway (17th, Moniteau (21st), Karns City (22nd) and A-C Valley/Union (25th) also competed.
General McLane’s Dylan Throop won the race in 16:23, 59 seconds ahead of runner-up Noah Bernarding of Cochranton. Punxsutawney’s Aiden McLaughlin and Owen Bartlebaugh were third and fourth.
Next up for Brookville is the trip to the D9 Championships at Ridgway’s Grandinetti Elementary School Oct. 26.