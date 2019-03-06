SHARON — Six postseason wins, six pins and now it’s off to this week’s PIAA Class 2A Championships for Brookville Raiders junior heavyweight Colby Whitehill.
That’s 35-0 with 25 pins for Whitehill, who decked Reynolds’ Derek Skeehan in 55 seconds for his first Northwest Regional title last Saturday night at Sharon High School.
Last year, he fell to Curwensville’s Steven McClure in the regional final on his way to an eighth-place medal finish at Hershey. Since then, he put on some weight, added plenty of strength and has been flawless.
“I feel pretty confident going into next week. I’m really excited to get this,” said Whitehill, referring to winning a state title, of course.
“He’s on a mission,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer confirmed. “Last year didn’t settle with him. He felt he was better than eighth last year and he’s done all the right things between then and now and we’re four wins away from his goal. That’s all he’s focused on. Tonight was just phase number two. Next week is the big week.”
Whitehill is No. 2 in the state, behind Mount Union’s Jake Ryan, who finished fourth at states last year. They’re on opposite sides of the 20-man state bracket.
Whitehill has a first-round bye and will face either Midd-West’s Northeast Region fourth-place senior Owen Zechmen (25-7) or Burgettsown’s Southwest Region fifth-place junior Riley Kemper (35-8). Kemper was ranked No. 5 in last week’s papowerwrestling.com’s state rankings.
Action begins Thursday with preliminary round matchups in the 20-man bracket setup.
Four preliminary bouts are in each of the 14-weight classes followed by eight first-round matchups. In Class 2A, preliminary bouts followed by the first round begin at 9 a.m. After that are the first-round consolation bouts at 1:15 p.m.
Friday, quarterfinals and second-round consolations start at 9 a.m. Third-round consolations begin at 11:45 a.m. Later, the semifinals start at 7:30 p.m. with fourth- and fifth-round consolation bouts going at 7:30 and 9 p.m. respectively.
All of that sets up Saturday’s medal round — 7th-, 5th-, and 3rd-place bouts along with the championship bout going on simultaneously weight-by-weight starting at 2 p.m.
Follow the tournament on-line at piaa.org and look for the wrestling page links to live tournament results.
Whitehill is 5-0 with four pins against other wrestlers in his bracket, including the pin of No. 6 Skeehan. He’s pinned Union City’s No. 7 Matt Long twice and Southern Columbia’s No. 9 Lear Quinton while decisioning Greenville’s No. 8 Max Wills 7-2 in the season’s opening weekend. The only other non-pin or non-forfeit win by Whitehill came in a 8-4 win over No. 16 Dalton Seace of Chestnut Ridge.
The Raiders big man hasn’t been taken down all year.
“I put on a lot of size over the summer and my mindset has changed from last year to this year,” Whitehill said. “This year, I’m out there to score point and dominate people. Last year, I was timid. I’m just more athletic than anyone else in my weight class.”
Whitehill heeded the advice of his head coach as they left Giant Center last year.
“Bigger, faster, stronger, that’s the case with him right now and that’s what he lacked last year,” Klepfer said. “He was fast last year, but not as big and strong. He dedicated himself to do the right things in the offseason and on top of the wrestling side, he got bigger. I’m excited for the next tournament and to see where it takes him. He’s worked hard.
“He separates himself not only on his size and athleticism, but he knows a ton of wrestling. He wrestles a lot like a lighter weight. He’s looking to attack legs, go to cradles like tonight. He’s very active and he’s not going to stand around. So if you’re a guy who thinks you’re going to go stand with him for six minutes, that’s not what he’s bringing to the mat.”
Before his final matchup with Skeehan, Whitehill stood in a crouching position at the center of the mat for several moments while the public address was announcing the 195-pound placewinners on the medal stand. He knew he had plenty of time to get into that position, but …
“I’m just thinking about what I was going to do,” Whitehill said. “Every time I go out on the mat, I have a game plan.”
Which was to force the action, as always.
“(Skeehan) stalls a lot. It was just to keep pushing the pace, my pace and not him slowing it down,” Whitehill said. “Make it my pace and whatever is available with that. Next week a lot of kids will try to back up and make it close, but I’m not going to let it happen. I have to keep pushing my pace.”
The Raiders have crowned a regional champion every year since 2012 and now it’s 14 in the past eight trips to Hershey. It’s the 10th straight year the Raiders have qualified at least one wrestler for states. They’ve medaled at least one in the past eight trips to Hershey.
Whitehill pinned Slippery Rock’s Sean Northcott in 44 seconds in the quarterfinal and Union City’s Matt Long in 2:19 in the semifinals before cradling Skeehan for the pin in the final.
If Whitehill gets through his first-round matchup, he’ll see either No. 3-ranked Jalen Stephens (36-4), a sophomore from Meyersdale, or No. 11 Emmanuel Lawal, a junior from Church Farm School, in the quarterfinals.
Southern Columbia’s Quinton, Greenville’s Wills, No. 12 Bronson Strouse of Tamaqua or No. 4 Kole Winfield of Southern Huntingdon would likely be one of the foes awaiting in a semifinal matchup.
On the other side of the bracket with Ryan are Union City’s Long, Saucon Valley’s No. 19 Ncikolas Warnke, North Schuylkill’s No. 13 Ryan Weitz, Washington’s No. 14 Gerald Comedy and Jim Thorpe’s No. 18 Derek Hunter.
Whitehill is the only returning medalist from last year’s heavyweight bracket. Ryan finished fourth at 220 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.