DuBOIS — A mid-game offensive surge led the DuBois 11-year-old All-Stars to an 11-6 win over Brookville at Way Memorial Field Sunday.
The loss for Brookville in the three-team double-elimination tournament dropped it into Tuesday’s losers’ bracket final at home against St. Marys, which lost 17-5 to DuBois in the tournament opener.
Tuesday’s winner lands in Friday’s final at DuBois needing to beat it twice to claim the District 10 title.
Against DuBois, Brookville took the early lead in the bottom of the first as Owen Fleming led the inning off with a walk and later came in to score the game’s first run on an error.
Brookville looked to add to its lead, as Gavin Hannah walked, Luke Burton reached on a fielder’s choice and Ladd Blake drew a walk to load the bases with two away.
DuBois starting pitcher Noah Farrell then forced a groundout back to the mound to get out of the jam.
After limiting the damage in the first inning on the mound, Farrell got things started at the plate for DuBois in the top of the second with a double down the left field line.
Hunter Allman advanced Farrell to third with a groundout to second, then Brycen Delaney drove Farrell in with a groundout to shortstop as DuBois tied the game at one.
The game remained 1-1 into the third, as the top of the order got a big inning started for DuBois.
Samson Deeb led off with a double to right center field and came in to score the go-ahead run on a single by Talon Hodge.
Hodge would later come in to score on a single by Danny Dixon, as Farrell brought Dixon in to score on a double down the left field line as DuBois took a 4-1 lead.
Brookville looked to respond quickly in the bottom of the third as Easton Belfiore and Luke Burton reached on a pair of walks, then advanced to second and third on a wild pitch.
Burton was the last batter faced by Farrell on the mound, as DuBois handed the ball over to Talon Hodge.
Farrell finished the game with two runs allowed, one of which was earned, without six walks and no hits allowed to secure the win on the mound.
Hunter Means followed with a pinch-hit infield single to bring Belfiore in to score and cut DuBois lead to 4-2.
Parker Kalgren then reached on a walk to load the bases with one away. Hodge forced the following batter to ground to third, as the lead runner was forced out at home.
Hodge then got the following batter to fly out to center, as Brookville left the bases loaded for the second time in the game.
DuBois followed their three-run third inning with a six-run fourth to take a commanding 10-2 lead.
Aiden Robertson got the inning started with an infield single, as Deeb followed with a single to right field then Hodge reached on an error.
Dixon then hit an infield single to score Robertson for the first run of the inning.
Allman would later hit a RBI infield single, followed by a RBI double to right field by Delaney.
Noah Barr drove in the final run of the inning on a single as DuBois took an eight run lead into the bottom of the fourth.
The score remained 10-2 into the bottom of the fifth, as Brookville looked for a rally.
Belfiore led the inning off with a walk, as Burton followed by reaching on a fielder’s choice and both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Ladd Blake brought Belfiore in to score on an infield single. Kalgren then drew a walk to load the bases with no outs in the inning.
After a strikeout, Landon Marrara’s single to center field to scored Burton.
Marrara later came in to score the final run of the inning as Brookville cut the DuBois lead to 10-6 after the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Delany tripled to right-center field and came in to score on a wild pitch to push DuBois’ lead back to five at 11-6.
Delaney, Hodge, Dixon and Deeb all scored two runs apiece for DuBois in the win, as Dixon led the team with three hits.
Delaney and Dixon both drove in a pair of runs in the win.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hodge struck out two to close out the victory for DuBois.
