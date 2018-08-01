Here is a list of Brookville wrestlers who medaled at the annual Cadet or Junior Freestyle or Greco-Roman nationals held each summer in Fargo, N.D.
2018: Colby Whitehill, Hwt., 2nd, Cadet Freestyle
2018: Colby Whitehill, Hwt., 2nd, Cadet Greco
2017: Colby Whitehill, Hwt., 7th, Cadet Freestyle
2017: Colby Whitehill, Hwt., 7th, Cadet Greco
2015: Tyler Cook, 220, 8th Cadet Freestyle
2014: Brock Zacherl, 138, 2nd, Junior Freestyle
2012: Taylor Ortz, 100, 8th, Cadet Greco
1997: Scott Wells, Hwt., 3rd, Cadet Freestyle
1997: Scott Wells, Hwt., 1st, Cadet Greco
1996: Scott Wells, Hwt., 1st, Cadet Freestyle
1996: Scott Wells, Hwt., 1st, Cadet Greco
1996: Jeremy Reitz, 154, 2nd, Cadet Freestyle
1996: Jeremy Reitz, 154, 4th, Cadet Greco
1995: Jeremy Reitz, 143, 5th, Cadem Greco
