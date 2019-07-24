Here is a list of Brookville wrestlers who medaled at the annual Cadet or Junior Freestyle or Greco-Roman nationals held each summer in Fargo, N.D.:

2019: Nathan Taylor, 195, 7th, Cadet Freestyle

2018: Colby Whitehill, Hwt., 2nd, Cadet Freestyle

2018: Colby Whitehill, Hwt., 2nd, Cadet Greco

2017: Colby Whitehill, Hwt., 7th, Cadet Freestyle

2017: Colby Whitehill, Hwt., 7th, Cadet Greco

2015: Tyler Cook, 220, 8th Cadet Freestyle

2014: Brock Zacherl, 138, 2nd, Junior Freestyle

Local Sports Coverage

2012: Taylor Ortz, 100, 8th, Cadet Greco

1997: Scott Wells, Hwt., 3rd, Cadet Freestyle

1997: Scott Wells, Hwt., 1st, Cadet Greco

1996: Scott Wells, Hwt., 1st, Cadet Freestyle

1996: Scott Wells, Hwt., 1st, Cadet Greco

1996: Jeremy Reitz, 154, 2nd, Cadet Freestyle

1996: Jeremy Reitz, 154, 4th, Cadet Greco

1995: Jeremy Reitz, 143, 5th, Cadet Greco

Recommended for you

Tags