DuBOIS — The second time around was closer, but Brookville’s 11-year-old all-star baseball team lost again to DuBois, this time in a 4-2 loss in the District 10 final last Friday at Way Memorial Field.
DuBois had beaten Brookville, 11-6, in the first game of the three-team double-elimination tournament before Brookville earned a rematch after a 7-3 win over St. Marys.
Next up for DuBois is the three-team Section 1 Tournament in Fairview starting Friday.
Last Friday in DuBois, both teams got off to a quick start at the plate in the game, as the lead went back-and-forth in the first two innings.
DuBois, the visiting team via the coin flip, scored in the top of the first with two outs. After walking two batters to start the inning, Brookville starter Easton Belfiore got Danny Dixon to line out into a double play as Owen Fleming snared the hit and stepped on second base.
But DuBois’ Noah Farrell kept the inning alive by reaching on an infield single, then Hunter Allman drove a single to left field to score Delaney and put DuBois up 1-0.
Brookville looked to respond right away in the bottom of the inning, as Kolton Griffin reached on a one-out double to right-center. Belfiore followed with a double of his own to center field, scoring Griffin to tie the game at one.
After Luke Burton drew a walk, Ladd Blake grounded out to third base to score Belfiore and give Brookville their first lead of the game at 2-1.
DuBois fought back in the second, as Talon Hodge reached on an infield single, Dylon Horner drew a walk and Boston Graham laid down a bunt single to load the bases with nobody out.
Samson Deeb then reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop, as Graham was forced out at second on the play, but Hodge was able to score the tying run.
Delaney followed with a RBI single to left field to score Horner, as DuBois retook the lead at 3-2.
After allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, DuBois starting pitcher Dixon quickly gained control of the game.
Dixon allowed just one base runner in innings two through five, a two-out single in the second, as he struck six batters over those four innings.
With Dixon pitching a gem on the mound, DuBois looked to add to its lead, but Brookville relief pitcher Burton also had a strong performance on the mound.
Burton allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out a pair in innings three and four to keep Brookville in the game.
In the top of the fifth, DuBois looked to add an insurance run, as Dixon led the inning off with a bloop single down the right-field line.
Dixon then advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a fly out to right field off the bat of Farrell.
Allman followed with his second RBI hit of the game, a triple to right-center field to give DuBois a 4-2 lead.
DuBois looked to continue to add to its lead in the sixth, as Hodge led off with a double to left, but Burton responded by retiring the next three batters in order to send the game to the bottom of the sixth.
Belfiore led off the inning for Brookville by reaching on a dropped strike three, as Burton then reached on a walk to put the tying run on base.
Burton was the last batter faced by Dixon, who reached the maximum pitch count, as DuBois turned to Allman on the mound to get the final three outs of the game.
Allman faced Sam Krug, who looked to lay down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners.
The bunt was popped up and appeared to be caught, as both base runners headed back to their bases. However, the home plate umpire ruled the ball hit the ground, as both Belfiore and Burton were forced out on the play.
As Brookville was down to its final out, Gavin Hannah drew a walk to once again put the tying run on base. Allman responded by striking out the final batter of the game to secure win for DuBois.
In last week’s other game:
TUESDAY, July 3
Brookville 7,
St. Marys 3
Earning another shot at DuBois, the Brookville knocked out St. Marys at Zufall Field.
Brookville got a strong outing from starting pitcher Luke Burton, who allowed no runs on three hits while striking out six batters and walking none in 4 1/3 innings before Owen Fleming finished things out.
By the time Fleming replaced Burton in the fifth, Brookville was leading 6-0. It scored three runs in each of the third and fourth innings.
In the third, Fleming walked and Kolton Griffin singled with one out to set up the first of two two-run doubles from Easton Belfiore. He then came around to score on two wild pitches. Belfiore wound up going 3-for-3.
Brookville made it 6-0 with three more runs in the fourth, all coming after two outs. Sam Krug walked, Landen Marrara single and Fleming walked to load the bases for Griffin, who also walked to force home a run. Belfiore followed with his second two-run double.
In the bottom of the fifth, Ladd Blake singled, moved up two bases on passed balls and scored on Hunter Means’ groundout.
St. Marys scored all three runs in its final at-bat in the sixth. With one out, Lance O’Neill doubled and Ryan Shaffer was hit by a pitch. Jayce Walter doubled in O’Neil, Shaffer scored on Ben Paul’s groundout and Caden Vogt singled in Walter.
Blake Hoffman, Paul and Shaffer pitched for St. Marys.
