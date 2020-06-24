Colby Whitehill’s second state title in wrestling this March marked the 24th time a Brookville athlete or team won a state title. The updated list is below:
2020: Colby Whitehill, wrestling
2019: Colby Whitehill, wrestling
2017: Ryan Thrush, 400-meter dash, track and field
2017: Gavin Park, wrestling
2016: Ryan Thrush, 400-meter dash, track and field
2016: Wrestling dual meet and tournament champions
2016: Taylor Ortz, wrestling
2014: Brock Zacherl, wrestling
2013: Lanae Newsome, triple jump, track and field
2013: Lanae Newsome, long jump, track and field
2012: Lanae Newsome, triple jump, track and field
2011: Lanae Newsome, triple jump, track and field
2005: Kate Hynes, diving
2004: Kate Hynes, diving
2003: Kate Hynes, diving
1999: Wrestling dual meet champions
1999: Jeremy Reitz, wrestling
1999: Jason Gilligan, wrestling
1996: Girls’ cross country
1995: Girls’ cross country
1993: Nathan Smith, golf
1993: Chuck Yale, wrestling
1981: Barb Reinard, high jump, track and field