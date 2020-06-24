Colby Whitehill’s second state title in wrestling this March marked the 24th time a Brookville athlete or team won a state title. The updated list is below:

2020: Colby Whitehill, wrestling

2019: Colby Whitehill, wrestling

2017: Ryan Thrush, 400-meter dash, track and field

2017: Gavin Park, wrestling

2016: Ryan Thrush, 400-meter dash, track and field

2016: Wrestling dual meet and tournament champions

2016: Taylor Ortz, wrestling

2014: Brock Zacherl, wrestling

2013: Lanae Newsome, triple jump, track and field

2013: Lanae Newsome, long jump, track and field

2012: Lanae Newsome, triple jump, track and field

2011: Lanae Newsome, triple jump, track and field

2005: Kate Hynes, diving

2004: Kate Hynes, diving

2003: Kate Hynes, diving

1999: Wrestling dual meet champions

1999: Jeremy Reitz, wrestling

1999: Jason Gilligan, wrestling

1996: Girls’ cross country

1995: Girls’ cross country

1993: Nathan Smith, golf

1993: Chuck Yale, wrestling

1981: Barb Reinard, high jump, track and field

