BRADFORD — Both Brookville Area High School track and field teams came out on the short end of their road meet at Bradford Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders dropped to 2-1 with a 90-59 loss to the hosts while the Lady Raiders are now 1-2 after a 110-40 setback to Bradford.
Both teams head to the Union mini-meet on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Also going to Rimersburg are Otto-Eldred, Keystone and North Clarion/Clarion.
Next Tuesday, Brookville heads to St. Marys.
Against Bradford, the Raiders won seven events with Kyle MacBeth tripling. He won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.7 and 24.4 seconds, then teamed up with Vincent Doan, Truman Sharp and Ian Pete to win the 4x100 in 46.1 seconds.
Calvin Doolittle doubled, taking the 400 dash (56.6) and 3,200 run (11:22.4). Brody Barto won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and Hunter Smith won the javelin (138 feet, 7 inches).
The Lady Raiders won four events, two apiece from Laynee Sorbin and Rylee Stancliffe. Sorbin won the triple jump (30 feet, 9 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) while Stancliffe won the 300 hurdles (51.3) and 200 dash (29.2).
SATURDAY, April 17
Brookville hosts mini-meet
Combining to win 14 events last Saturday, Brookville hosted a four-team meet with Bradford, Northern Potter and Johnsonburg on a chilly morning and afternoon.
The Raiders took home eight firsts while the Lady Raiders won eight events.
For the Raiders, junior Ian Pete was a quadruple winner with wins in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles (17.38 and a district-qualifying 42.59 respectively) while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Pete ran with Vincent Doan, Hunter Geer and Kyle MacBeth on the 4x100 (45.81) and 4x400 with MacBeth, Calvin Doolittle and Garner McMaster (3:41.84), both times district-qualifying marks.
MacBeth added a third win in the 400 dash (53.68) with a district-qualifying time while Doolittle won the 1,600 run (4:59.31) and finished second in the 800.
Jace Miner, in his first outing on the track this year, won both the 100 and 200 dashes in district-qualifying times of 11.54 and 23.29 seconds.
The Raiders’ other win came from Hunter Smith in the javelin (138 feet, 1 inch).
Also for the Raiders, Geer finished second in the 100 dash and long jump with a third in the high jump. Chase Palmer was second in the 200 dash.
In the jumps, John Colgan was third in the triple jump with a district-qualifying leap. Brookville’s trio of Dakotah Davis, Cam Moore and Creed Knepp were second through fourth in the shot put. Moore added a runner-up in the javelin.
For the Lady Raiders, Morgan Monnoyer was a triple winner in the 100 and 200 dashes (13.43 and 27.87), the 200 time a district-qualifying mark. She also won the long jump (15 feet).
Emily Martz won the 400 dash (1:05.86) and finished third in the 100 dash.
Laynee Sorbin doubled in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (31 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
Claire Haines finished second in the discus and Amber McAninch was third in the 1,600 run.