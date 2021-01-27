BROOKVILLE — Finally getting its season started, the Brookville Area High School swimming team hosted Clearfield last Thursday night at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium.
Against a traditionally powerful program, both squads put up some good times as the visitors won both meets. Clearfield beat the boys, 113-60, and the girls, 97-72.
Monday was supposed to be meet No. 2 at DuBois, but weather forced the postponement of that matchup. Thursday, Brookville travels to St. Marys. Next Tuesday and Friday, it hosts Bradford and St. Marys respectively.
“The most positive thing that I can say is that despite everything with the shutdown and disruption in the schedule throughout December, most of the kids are swimming very solid times and are very motivated,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “I don’t know if I can remember swimmers being so excited to work hard in practice and pumped up for the meets. It’s great to see that level of enthusiasm and it goes back to what I said coming out of the mandatory shutdown. My hope is that the kids are going to be healthy and feeling fresh when it’s time to put in the really hard work, rather than feeling run-down and fatigued, and that’s exactly where we are.”
The Lady Raiders got triple-win nights from Sadie Shofestall and Madeline Golier while freshman Patrick Young had a quadruple-win debut for the Raiders.
“The girls hung so tough throughout the meet and did a terrific job,” Doolittle said. “The score was tied going into the break for diving, and then their numbers came into play through the later part of the meet. They were getting three swimmers per event when we were getting one or two, and the points just added up for them. But the fact that we are talking about exciting races and close meets with a powerhouse like Clearfield is amazing.”
For the girls, Golier won the 200-yard individual medley (2:35.5) and 100 backstroke (1:04.32) while Shofestall took the 50 freestyle (26.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.04). The two combined with Emma Afton and Julia Bailey to win the meet-opening 200 medley relay in 2:09.11.
Bailey added a runner-up in the 100 freestyle while Ella Fiscus and Afton were second and third in the 100 butterfly. Chloe Smith finished third in the 500 freestyle while Kendra Himes wound up fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Young, a North Clarion student and part of the co-operative program set up between the schools, looked strong in his debut for Brookville. He won the 50 and 100 freestyles (23.24 and 52.27) and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Young teamed up with Brody Barto, Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper and their time of 1:34.97 was about a half-second shy of the school record, so an impressive start at the outset for that foursome which also won the medley relay in 1:48.62.
Barto and Doolittle turned in a pair of runner-up finishes. Barto was second in the 200 and 500 freestyles while Doolittle turned in seconds in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Harper was second in the 100 breaststroke and Shawn Foster was runner-up in the 100 backstroke.