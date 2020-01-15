BRADFORD — Both Brookville swimming and diving teams triumphed in their annual trip to Bradford Monday night.
The Raiders improved their dual meet record to 3-2 with a 90-49 win while the Lady Raiders hiked their mark to 2-3 with a 95-70 win. Both teams return to the pool Thursday back at Clearfield. Monday, both teams host DuBois.]
“It was nice to see the score turn out the way it did,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “Our kids swam tough considering that it was their third meet in five days, with some long travel in there, too. Sadie Shofestall and Maddy Golier really came through strong for the girls, and we picked up a lot of valuable points for some second, third, fourth place finishes, too. Brody Barto swam very strong for the boys.
“The girls came through with a lot of those points the way the boys did — second, third, fourth. I know the swimmers weren’t feeling particularly strong, but they swam with a lot of toughness.”
The Raiders won eight races including all three relays. The foursome of Calvin and Luc Doolittle, Donavan Hoffman and Barto won both the 200-yard medley relay (1:54.68) and 400 freestyle (3:49.40).
Calvin Doolittle tripled his wins, adding firsts in the 200 individual medley (2:09.27) and 100 butterfly (1:04.41). Hoffman won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.35) and finished second in the 200 IM. Luc Doolittle was first in the 500 freestyle (6:00.88) and second in the 200 freestyle and Barto finished first in the 200 freestyle (2:03.39) while taking second in the 100 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay of Ian Stancliffe, Gideon Waterbury, Bay Harper and Shawn Foster won uncontested in 2:12.54. Harper was third in the 100 freestyle, and Foster finished second in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
Golier and Shofestall both tripled in wins to lead the Lady Raiders. Both teamed up with Emma Fiscus and Grace Park to win the 200 medley relay (2:12.83). Golier added wins in the 100 backstroke (1:10.89) and 200 individual medley (2:34.03). Shofestall won the 50 freestyle (26.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.09).
The Lady Raiders also got a win from Kendra Himes in the 100 freestyle (1:11.42). She was also third in the 50 freestyle.
Also for the girls, Fiscus was second in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. Taryn Hoffman was second in the 100 breaststroke and Emma Reynolds finished second in the 100 butterfly.
Finishing third was Chloe Smith in the 200 and 500 freestyles, Audrey Park in the 100 backstroke, Grace Park in the 200 IM and Emma Afton in the 100 butterfly.
In last week’s action:
SATURDAY, Jan. 11
Brookville swims at
Arctic Invite
At Clearfield Area High School, both teams swam at the 12-team meet. The Raiders were fifth out of 10 scoring teams while the Lady Raiders were ninth among 12 teams.
Three swimmers turned in runner-up finishes. Calvin Doolittle just missed the school record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:08.56, just shy of Isaac Wilson’s 2015 mark of 2:08.50 and trailing Hollidaysburg standout Conor McKeirnan’s winning time of 2:03.61.
“I’ve been telling Calvin ever since he started contemplating that record, Isaac Wilson was a workout monster,” Coach Doolittle said. “The swimming, running after swim practice, lifting weights, plyometrics ... he did everything possible to get every ounce of performance out of himself. As Calvin has been focusing on that record, and then kind of stalling out within a second or so of it, I kept telling him, ‘If and when you get it, you will know that you earned it, because, as an athlete, Isaac did everything right.’”
Donavan Hoffman was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.51) while Sadie Shofestall finished second in the 50 freestyle (26.84), trailing Clearfield’s Raegan Mikesell (25.94) at the board.
All three turned in other top-six finishes, Doolittle’s fourth in the 100 butterfly, Hoffman’s sixth in the 200 individual medley and Shofestall’s fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
Also for the Raiders, Brody Barto was seventh in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle. Luc Doolittle was fourth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle.
For the Lady Raiders, Madeline Golier was sixth in the 100 backstroke and 10th in the 500 freestyle in her first race in that event. Emma Fiscus turned in two 10ths in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
The 200 freestyle relay of Fiscus, Golier, Shofestall and Grace Park finished sixth.
“There were some great results at the invite,” Doolittle said. “We had some really solid times on Thursday night at home and then to be able to turn around and improve even more on Saturday was terrific. All the hard work, long yardage, weight lifting, technique — it’s all starting to show good results.
“The ironic thing is, it’s the work that the kids dread that is paying dividends now. When it feels like it’s too far or too fast or too hard, that is what leads to the time-drops. Work hard, recover, and then go fast.”
THURSDAY, Jan. 9
Brookville splits
with St. Marys
At the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium, the Raiders notched a 92-36 against the outmanned visitors while the Lady Raiders lost 107-75.
The Raiders won five races uncontested, including two relays. Calvin Doolittle doubled in the 200 individual medley (2:10.71) and 100 butterfly (58.03) with Donavan Hoffman second in the IM and Foster second in the butterfly. Hoffman won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.10) with teammate Bay Harper finishing second.
Brody Barto won the 200 freestyle (2:02.26) with Luc Doolittle finishing second. Barto and Harper were 2-3 in the 100 freestyle while Hunter Rupp and Christian Ganoe were 2-3 in the 50 freestyle. Foster was second in the 100 backstroke.
The Raiders’ winning relays were the 200 medley of Barto, both Doolittles and Hoffman in 1:58.67 and 400 freestyle relay of the same group that won in 3:54.18.
The Lady Raiders’ lone win came from Madeline Golier, who took the 100 backstroke in 1:11.01. Sadie Shofestall was second in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Chloe Smith was runner-up in the 400 freestyle while Emma Fiscus finished second in the 100 butterfly. Adding third-place finishes were Smith in the 200 freestyle, Julia Bailey in the 50 freestyle, Emma Afton in the 100 butterfly, Sydney Barto in the 500 freestyle and Taryn Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke.