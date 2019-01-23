DuBOIS — In a meet moved from Monday because of cold weather, the Brookville swimming and diving teams dropped two decisions at DuBois Tuesday night.
The boys lost, 96-77, while the girls fell, 127-56.
Both Brookville teams had strong finishes, however, winning a combined six events.
Freshman Sadie Shofestall won two individual races, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 27.57 seconds and winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.77.
Another freshman, Calvin Doolittle, won the 100 butterfly (1:00.72) and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay (1:52.5) with Thad Johnson, Donavan Hoffman and Aaron Briggs.
The freshman theme continued as freshmen divers Courtney Ortz (198.7) and Bay Harper (119.56, uncontested) took firsts as well. Ortz led a Brookville sweep with Dani MacBeth and Mattisen Drake finishing 2-3 in close scoring.
For the Raiders, Johnson added a second in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley as did Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke. Doolittle added a second in the 200 freestyle.
Notching third were Aaron Briggs in the 100 freestyle, Luc Doolittle in the 500 freestyle, Ethan Brentham in the 100 breaststroke, Hoffman in the 200 freestyle, Blake Saunders in the 100 butterfly and Briggs in the 50 freestyle.
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Fiscus was the only other top-three finisher in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. Chloe Smith had two fourths in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle.
Both teams are off until next Thursday when they host St. Marys.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, Jan. 17
Clearfield sweeps Brookville
At home at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium, both Clearfield teams swam to easy wins over the hosts as the boys won 129-55 and the girls won 134-52.
The Raiders had three individual runner-up finishes from Calvin Doolittle in the 100-yard butterfly, Donavan Hoffman in the 100 backstroke and Thad Johnson in the 100 breaststroke. They also got seconds from their 200 medley relay of Doolittle, Johnson, Blake Saunders and Hoffman and the 400 freestyle medlay of Kaleb Baughman, Luc Doolittle, Ethan Brentham and Saunders.
Adding thirds were Calvin Doolittle in the 200 freestyle, Johnson in the 200 individual medley, Hoffman in the 50 freestyle, Saunders in the 100 butterfly and Luc Doolittle in the 500 freestyle, turning in a career-best time of 5:57.86.
Saunders added a fourth in the 200 individual medley as did Baughman in the 50 freestyle, Bay Harper in diving, Jacob Sekeres in the 100 freestyle, Shawn Foster in the 100 backstroke and Brentham in the 100 breaststroke.
Clearfield’s Luke Mikesell broke his own pool record in the 100-yard butterfly by nearly two seconds, trimming it from 53.2 to 51.85 seconds.
For the girls, Emma Fiscus was either team’s lone winner as she swam to a career-best time in the 100 butterfly, touching the board in 1:12.96 and cutting nearly four seconds off her previous best time. She also was fourth in the 200 individual medley.
Fiscus also swam on two second-place relays, the 200 freestyle with Emma Afton, Julia Bailey and Sadie Shofestall, and the 400 relay with Brynn Afton, Chloe Smith and Bailey.
Shofestall added a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Finishing third were Cheyenne Gotwald in the 50 freestyle, Dani MacBeth in diving and Smith in the 500 freestyle. Adding fourths were Brynn Afton in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Mattisen Drake in diving, Taylor Hetrick in the 100 backstroke and Cierra Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.