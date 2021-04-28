ST. MARYS — The Brookville Area High School track and field teams took three of four decisions in a three-team meet at St. Marys Tuesday.
The Raiders swept the hosts (113-37) and Port Allegany (111-39) while the Lady Raiders lost to St. Marys (81-64) and beat Port Allegany (100-23).
For the boys, the Raiders won 13 of 18 events with Ian Pete leading the way with four overall wins.
Pete won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles (16.8 and 42.7), and ran legs on both winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. The 4x100 that also included Jace Miner, Kyle MacBeth and Hunter Geer won in 44 seconds, landing them tied for the No. 3 spot on the team’s honor roll.
Miner also took wins in the 100 and 200 dashes (11.1 and 23.2), moving into a tie in the No. 8 spot on the 100 dash honor roll.
The 4x400 with Pete, Garner McMaster, Jack Gill and Kyle MacBeth won in 3:44.5.
Hunter Geer won the long (19 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).
Also winning for the Raiders overall were Hayden Kramer in the 800 run (2:19.2), Calvin Doolittle in the 1,600 (4:55.5), John Colgan in the triple jump (39 feet, 8 inches), Dakotah Davis in the shot put (37 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and Cameron Moore in the javelin (125 feet, 2 inches).
Jack Krug in his first action since the opener, finished second in the 100 dash to Miner, qualifying for districts (11.3).
The Lady Raiders got a four-win day from Laynee Sorbin, who won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), triple jump (31 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and pole vault (8 feet) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (52.01) with Emily Martz, Morgan Monnoyer and Rilee Stancliffe.
Stancliffe and Monnoyer tripled with Stancliffe winning the 100 hurdles (18.15) and long jump (15 feet, 3 1/2 inches). Monnoyer added wins in the 100 and 200 dashes (13.22 and 27.7).
Saturday, Brookville hosts a mini-meet with St. Marys, Oswayo Valley, Smethport and Keystone. Next Tuesday, both teams host DuBois.
In last weekend’s meet:
SAT., April 24
Brookville runs
at Union
At Rimersburg, both Brookville squads combined to win 21 events — girls 11 and boys 10 — in a five-team meet that included the hosts, North Clarion/Clarion, Otto-Eldred and Keystone.
For the Lady Raiders, Morgan Monnoyer was a quadruple winner with firsts in the 100 and 200 dashes (13.0 and 27.6) and long jump (14 feet, 4 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Rylee Stancliffe, Julie Monnoyer and Emily Martz.
Martz added a win in the 400 dash (1:05) while finishing second in the 100 and 200 dashes. Stancliffe won the 100 hurdles (18.2) while finishing second in the long jump. Julie Monnoyer turned in a season-best effort in winning the triple jump (33 feet, 3 inches), landing her ninth on the team’s honor roll.
Laynee Sorbin doubled with wins in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches) with a third in the triple jump.
Samantha Hetrick won the 1,600 run (6:52.5) while Emma Fiscus won the 3,200 run (13:19) in a district-qualifying time with Amber McAninch and Chloe Smith finishing 2-3. Anna Fiscus was second in the 400 dash.
The Raiders got triple-win days from Kyle MacBeth, Jace Miner, Ian Pete and Garner McMaster.
MacBeth, Pete and McMaster combined with Calvin Doolittle to win the 4x400 relay (3:45.3). MacBeth, Miner, Vincent Doan and Chase Palmer teamed up to win the 4x100 relay with a season-best time of 44.7 seconds, and McMaster, Doolittle, Jack Gill and Hayden Kramer won the 4x800 in 9:12.3.
Miner also ran to wins in the 100 (11.4) and 400 (55.5) dashes while MacBeth won the 200 dash (23.8).
Pete won both hurdle races, the 110s in 16.6 seconds and 300s in 41.3, which landed him in the No. 8 spot on the team’s honor roll.
McMaster won the triple jump (37 feet, 6 inches) while Hunter Smith won the javelin (146 feet, 6 inches).
Palmer finished third in the 100 and 400 dashes with Doolittle, Kramer and Gill finishing second, third and fifth in the 800.
Also for the Raiders, Dakotah Davis, Creed Knepp and Cam Moore were second through fourth in the shot put with Moore finishing second to Smith in the javelin. Smith added a fourth in the discus. Alec Geer finished third in the 3,200 run.