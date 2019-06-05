Led by four-time All-American Colby Whitehill, three Brookville wrestlers are headed to this year’s U.S. Marine Corp Fargo Nationals held at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D., July 12-17.
Whitehill, Nathan Taylor and Owen Reinsel will make the trip this year to compete in the junior and cadet divisions. Whitehill, a two-time runner-up last year in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman in the cadet division (under-16), bumps up to the junior division (under-18) this year while Taylor and Reinsel are in the cadet division.
Whitehill, this year’s PIAA Class 2A heavyweight champion, finishes off his junior year this spring. Committed to Clarion University after graduation next spring, Whitehill punched his ticket to Fargo by winning two titles at the Phil Portuese Northeast Regionals May 4 at East Stroudsburg University.
In freestyle, Whitehill went 4-0 to win his 11-man bracket with two pins and two technical falls, including a 40-second pin of nationally-ranked Garrett Kappes of Maryland in the finals. In Greco Roman, he also went 3-0 and won by forfeit over Kappes in the finals.
Taylor had an impressive turnaround weekend at the Pennsylvania Freestyle/Greco Roman State Championships held at Mifflin County High School May 18-19. In freestyle at 220 pounds, Taylor went 3-0 to claim his title, beating three foes all for the first time. In the finals, Taylor topped Dustin Swanson from Garden Spot High School on criteria after the two wrestled to a 7-7 tie in regulation.
Taylor opened with a 13-3 technical fall of Charles Crews of Williamsport and a 5-3 win over Harrison Levans in the semifinals. Because of a knee injury at the end of his finals match, Taylor defaulted out of the Greco Roman tournament the next day, but he’s eligible to wrestle in both tournaments at Fargo.
At the previous Northeast Regional in East Stroudsburg in Freestyle, Taylor went 0-2 with a 15-4 technical fall loss to Swanson and a 12-0 technical fall loss to Crews.
Reinsel, finishing his freshman year, competed at 113 pounds in both the state tournament and Northeast Regional. While he didn’t place in the top four, he was extended an invite to Fargo in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman.
At states, Reinsel was 2-2 in both Freestyle and Greco Roman. At regionals, Reinsel went 3-2 in Greco-Roman and 2-2 in Freestyle.
Raiders junior Elliot Park, a Fargo qualifier last year, wrestled at 182 pounds in the Cadet Division. At the state tournament, Park was 0-2 in Freestyle and 1-2 in Greco-Roman. At the regional tournament, Park finished 2-2 in Greco-Roman and 2-2 in freestyle, one win shy of a top-four finish.
WHITEHILL, REINSEL AT NHSCA DUALS — Both Whitehill and Reinsel competed at the National High School Coaches Association Duals in Virginia Beach, Va., over the Memorial Day weekend.
Whitehill, wrestling for Team Nauman Green, was part of its fifth-place finish. Whitehill went 7-0 with four pins, one of them a pin of Mount Union’s Jake Ryan, the wrestler he beat in this year’s PIAA finals in Hershey.
Reinsel was 5-1 at 113 pounds wrestling for All American Wrestling Club, which finished with a 3-3 record but did not place.
ZIMMERMAN TO SCHOOLBOY NATIONALS — Jackson Zimmerman, an eighth-grader at Brookville, is part of this year’s Pennsylvania Schoolboy (Under-14) National Dual Meet Team as a 165- or 187-pounder.
Pennsylvania will compete in the national duals held in Indianapolis, Ind., next week June 13-16, Thursday and Friday for Greco-Roman, and Saturday and Sunday.
At the state tournament also at Mifflin County High School in May, Zimmerman finished second in freestyle with a 2-1 record at 165 pounds. He won a 16-6 technical fall over Brayden McFetridge of Oil City and a 9-7 decision over Waylon Wehler before dropping a 10-0 technical fall to Douglassville’s Tucker Hogan.
In Greco-Roman, Zimmerman went 1-2 and finished third in a round-robin format.
CIELESKI TO KIDS NATIONALS — Brecken Cieleski, who finished his eighth-grade year this week, heads to the USA Kids Freestyle and Greco-Roman Nationals at the Woodside Sports Dome in Wisconsin Sports Dome in Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., June 27-29.
Cieleski will wrestle in the Freestyle tournament in the Schoolboy (Under-14) Division at 110 pounds.