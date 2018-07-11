BROOKVILLE — The final score certainly didn’t indicate how close things were in the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old baseball all-stars’ season-ending loss to DuBois last Thursday.
Leading 3-1 going into the fifth inning behind the pitching of Jack Knapp, Brookville couldn’t hold on to the lead and dropped a 12-3 decision.
DuBois trailed 3-1 with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, but by the time things finished up, it was DuBois landing in the championship against Punxsutawney with a 12-3 come-from-behind win.
Last Saturday, DuBois then was blanked, 4-0, for the second time in the tournament by Punxsutawney, which advanced to this weekend’s Section 1 Tournament in Meadville.
Against Punxsutawney, Brookville had the upper hand early on as Knapp was working on a one-hitter in the fifth inning, holding on to a 3-1 lead before DuBois took advantage of Knapp’s first two walks of the game followed by a misplayed fly ball to left field that cut it to 3-2.
Then Tyler Chamberlin singled in two runs to give DuBois the lead for good at 4-3.
Meanwhile, DuBois lefty Aiden Snowberger was mowing down Brookville since replacing starter Andrew Green with two outs in the fourth inning. He retired all seven batters he faced to get the win, striking out four.
In the sixth inning, DuBois broke the game open starting and ending with the big bat of Kaden Clark. He led off the sixth with a line shot home run to left field off Knapp, who then had to leave the game due to hitting his 85-pitch limit.
DuBois went on to put six of the next eight batters on base and took advantage of another costly error that led to Clark’s second home run of the inning, a tape-measure grand slam homer over the bank in left field to set the final score.
Brookville’s three errors proved mighty costly as 10 of DuBois’ 12 runs were unearned. Trey Wingard reached on a one-out error in the second and scored on Kaden Brezenski’s two-out single.
Brookville scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Cole Householder reached on an infield single, James Carberry walked and after one out, Carter Kessler singled in Householder with Carberry also scoring on an outfield error on the hit. Smith singled in Kessler to put Brookville up 3-1.
That held up until the fifth inning. After Brezenski’s RBI single in the second, Knapp retired nine straight until his two straight walks with two outs in the fifth helped start the DuBois rally. Jack Pete and Killian Radel finished the sixth on the mound for Brookville.
Green gave up all four of Brookville’s hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking three.
The game started after a 20-minute delay as the field was worked on after the line of storms blew through the area not long before the teams arrived at the field.
In last week’s other game:
TUESDAY, July 3
Punxsutawney 8,
Brookville 5
While Punxsutawney couldn’t quite put Brookville away easily, it still managed to grab the winners’ bracket title, sending Brookville into the losers’ bracket for a matchup with DuBois.
Punxsutawney scored four of its runs in the first inning and then stranded 13 runners in its next four at-bats, including the bases loaded in the third and fourth innings.
Punxsutawney led 6-1 going into the bottom of the third before Brookville scored three runs, two of them unearned thanks to a couple of errors. Jack Pete reached on a one-out error and came around to score on Carter Kessler’s single followed by an outfield error. Kellan Haines singled in a run.
Two runs in the fourth extended Punxsutawney lead to 8-4. Bases-loaded walks to Zach Presloid and Luke Miller pushed home runs.
Brookville made it interesting in the bottom of the fifth when Riley Smith doubled, Haines singled and Charlie Krug singled in Smith to start the inning with no outs. After starter Coy Martino struck out Jack Knapp for the first out, he hit his 85-pitch limit Neese replaced him, retiring the next five batters to get the save.
Martino struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and walking two. Neese struck out three of the five batters he faced in a perfect outing that netted a save.
Brookville’s first run came home on Krug’s leadoff homer in the second inning, a line drive shot to left field. Krug and Haines each had two hits, accounting for four of the six off Martino and Neese.
Kiehl, Kessler, Haines and Knapp all pitched for Brookville, combining on an eight-hitter with eight walks and four strikeouts.
