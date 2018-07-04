ST. MARYS — Scoring five runs in the first two innings, the Brookville Little League All-Stars advanced to the District 10 winners’ bracket finals with a 9-4 win over St. Marys last Friday night at Memorial Field.
That puts Brookville in Tuesday’s game against Punxsutawney. St. Marys was eliminated with a 6-4 loss to Brockway Sunday while in the other losers’ bracket game, DuBois needed seven innings to top Johnsonburg-Kane, 12-8.
Tuesday’s Brookville-Punxsutawney winner is one win away from a district title. The loser plays the Brockway at DuBois winner on Thursday with the winner waiting until Saturday’s final.
Against St. Marys, Brookville jumped on the hosts early. Riley Smith singled in two runs and scored on Charlie Krug’s double to build a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
In the second inning, James Carberry and Jack Pete hit back-to-back doubles and Pete came around to score to put Brookville up 5-0. Pete singled twice and scored three runs
St. Marys climbed back into the game, scoring two runs apiece in each the third and fourth innings. Braden Asti walked to force in a run with the bases loaded and Kam Kruse singled in a run in the third inning. In the fourth after two outs, St. Marys scored two more runs to get to within 5-4. Lucas Bauer singled and Anthony Nedzinski doubled in the rally.
But Brookville scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to set the final score. Four straight walks forced in a run with Smith drawing a free pass to force home the first run. Gage Kiehl emptied the bases with a three-run double.
Jack Knapp and Kellen Haines combined for the win on the mound for Brookville. Haines relieved Knapp in the third inning and got the final 12 outs for the win. He gave up three hits and walked three while striking out three.
Bauer, Dan Schutz and Asti threw for St. Marys. Wil Wortman and Bauer each scored two runs.
In last week’s other game:
THURSDAY, June 28
Brookville 12, J’Burg-Kane 1
In a rematch of last year’s District 10 final, the result flipped Brookville’s way.
After dropping two 10-0 decisions in a runner-up finish to Johnsonburg-Kane last year, Brookville slapped a lopsided loss on the defending champions in a 12-1 win in four innings at Zufall Field.
Earlier in the day, field conditions were miserable enough to doubt any game on Brookville’s field was possible, but the start was moved to 8 p.m., giving workers a chance to get things ready to go.
It all worked out for Brookville, which like Johnsonburg-Kane had just a couple holdovers from last year’s all-star run. It batted around in the second and third innings, scoring in all but one of its four at-bats in the 10-Run Rule win. That was more than enough for starter Gage Kiehl, who went 3 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and walking one while striking out five. Jack Knapp got the final two outs to secure the shortened game, both of them strikeouts.
After stranding two runners in the first inning, Brookville went to work in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and needed just two hits to plate four runs thanks to three walks and four Johnsonburg-Kane errors. Cole Householder singled in a run and Carter Kessler singled in two runs.
Then in the third inning, Brookville scored five more runs after sending nine batters to the plate with Killian Radel’s infield single driving home a run and Kiehl doubling in another. Four more walks and an error helped spark the inning. Of Brookville’s 12 runs off three Johnsonburg-Kane pitchers, eight were unearned thanks to six errors.
In the top of the fourth, Brookville, the visiting team via the coin flip, scored three more runs, one scoring on another Radel infield single and two coming home on Riley Smith’s two-out single to right field.
Johnsonburg-Kane’s lone run came across in the bottom of the fourth when Isaiah Jackson led off with a single, advanced to third on a wild pitch and throwing error, then scored on a delayed double steal of home. The team’s only other hit was a first-inning single from Dane Anderson.
Anderson, Jackson and Brock Wensel pitched for Johnsonburg-Kane with Anderson going the first two innings to hang the loss.
