ST. MARYS — Just like their older teammates earlier last week, the Brookville under-10 baseball all-stars were eliminated at Memorial Park in the losers’ bracket finals Sunday afternoon in a 14-6 decision.
Like the 11-and-12s, the younger Brookville all-stars finished third with a 3-2 record. St. Marys needed to beat unbeaten DuBois twice in the finals, which started Tuesday night. A second game, if necessary, is scheduled for Thursday.
This year, the D10 champion heads to Brookville, which hosts the Section 1 Tournament starting next Tuesday at Zufall Field.
Things started off well enough for Brookville against St. Marys as it scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but the hosts took control from there.
St. Marys posted a six-run second inning then put things away with a pair of four-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings.
St. Marys had seven different players with at least one hit in its 11-hit day off four Brookville pitchers who combined to walk nine. Chase Simbeck singled three times and scored three runs. Vinny DeFilippi and Nick Chamberlin each singled twice with DeFilippi driving in two runs and Chamberlin four. Julian Lanzel singled once and drove in two runs.
All of St. Marys’ hits came in its three innings it scored. Chamberlin’s two-out single drove in DeFilippi for the first run of the second. A two-out Brookville error allowed St. Marys to put five runs across with two outs. Simbeck singled in a run and Lanzel singled in two. Jack Breindel’s infield single put St. Marys up 6-4.
After Brookville cut it to 6-5 in the third, St. Marys scored four in the fourth. Wyatt Brem and Landon Smith singled in runs and Chamberlin singled home two runs with two outs.
Up 10-6 going into the bottom of the fifth, St. Marys sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four more runs. DeFilippi singled in two runs and Chamberlin’s fourth RBI came off a sacrifice fly to left field.
The offensive support was more than enough for the St. Marys pitching duo of Chamberlin and Breindel. Chamberlin got the win, going four innings and allowing nine hits while striking out one. Breindel retired five of the six batters he faced to finish things out, also not walking a batter while striking out two.
Brookville came out strong as Cody Householder, who had three hits including a double, reached on a bunt single. An infield error allowed Kevin Mumford to reach and after one out, Joel Burton and Gabe Hannah each singled in runs. Tyler Barnett’s groundout scored Burton and a fourth run came home on an errant pickoff throw to third to try to get Hannah.
Parker Kalgren led off the third with a double. Burton singled him to third and Hannah’s groundout to second scored Kalgren, who also had three hits and scored two runs.
Brookville’s last run came in the top of the fifth when Burton led off with a double. Pinch-runner Oliver Butcher scored two batters later on Barnett’s groundout.
Burton, Householder, Mumford and Hannah pitched for Brookville. Burton started and went 3 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking four.
In other games:
FRIDAY, July 5
Brookville 13,
Punxsutawney 3
At Zufall Field, Brookville needed four innings to post a 10-Run Rule win over visiting Punxsutawney.
Parker Kalgren led the way for the hosts, throwing a two-hitter over the shortened game, striking out 10 with no walks and three hit batters.
At the plate, Kalgren was 3-for-3 with a run-scoring double in the first inning and then a bases-loaded triple in Brookville’s five-run bottom of the third inning.
Brookville scored in all four of its at-bats. Kalgren’s double and Gabe Hannah’s RBI single keyed its three-run first inning. In the second, Landon Smith and Kalgren singled while Punxsutawney committed four of its six errors as Brookville plated four more runs.
Kalgren tripled in three runs then scored on Joel Burton’s single in the third. In the fourth, only three batters came to the plate before Brookville scored a run to enact the Mercy Rule.
Luke Fiscus was hit by a pitch and scored on a one-out infield error to end the game.
All three of Punxsutawney’s runs came in the third inning when Lucas Silverstein singled and scored on Teeg Hetrick’s triple. Hetrick scored when Max Presloid reached on an error and Presloid came around to score.
WEDNESDAY, July 3
Brookville 14,
Johnsonburg 3
At Johnsonburg, Brookville pounded out 11 hits and scored runs in three innings — four in the third, five in the fourth and five in the top of the sixth — in a rout of the hosts.
Meanwhile, Tyler Barnett was effective on the mound by tossing a three-hitter over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter before running out of pitches. Cody Householder got the final two outs.
Joel Burton tripled twice and Parker Kalgren doubled twice to lead the offense. Gabe Hannah and Barnett also hit doubles in Brookville’s five-run fourth inning.