RIDGWAY — Sweeping all the team scores, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams worked through the heat in a three-team meet with host Ridgway and Brockway at Francis Grandinetti Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
While Ridgway didn’t have enough runners to score as a team, Brookville did won both varsity matchups with Brockway, 19-39 for the boys and 15-50 for the girls.
Ethan Brentham and Bryce Baughman finished 1-2 overall in the boys while freshman Sadie Shofestall and sophomore Emma Fiscus finished 1-2 overall in the girls’ race.
“We thought all four teams got off to a great start,” Brookville head coach Doug Roseman said. “In that kind of heat, times are relative and our kids placed very well against some quality runners from Ridgway and Brockway both. When we go back in a few weeks (to the invitational), I would expect everyone’s time to be a couple minutes faster.”
Brentham won in 18:42, nearly two minutes ahead of Baughman (20:29). Brockway’s Micah Williamson was third in 20:32 with the Raiders’ Dillon Olson (20:53) and Calvin Doolittle (21:17) completing the top five finishers.
Brockway’s Tanner Pearce was sixth (22:55) while Luc Doolittle (23:28) completed the Raiders’ scoring in seven overall. The Raiders’ Owen Rupp was eighth in 24:43.
Shofestall won the girls’ race in 25:07, three seconds ahead of teammate Fiscus. Ridgway’s Adria Magnuson was third overall in 25:14 with Brookville’s Jennifer Kidder (26:47), Elissa McNeil (27:05) and Samantha Hetrick (27:07) finishing fourth through sixth. Emily Martz was seventh overall in 27:56.
Brockway’s Sylvia Pisarchick finished 10th overall in 28:50.
The junior high teams both beat Brockway as well in the 2-mile course, 20-35 for the boys and 27-28 for the girls.
Brookville’s Hunter Rupp (11:51), Jack Gill (12:40) and Jack Pete (12:45) finished first, third and fourth in the boys’ race with Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber finishing second in 12:06. Nick Shaffer (13:29) was sixth.
For the girls, Brockway’s Chloe Benden won in 13:52 with Brookville’s Anna Fiscus placing third in 15:02 and Madeline Golier fourth in 15:47.
Both teams host Kane and DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday.
