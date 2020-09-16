Brookville girls XC trio
The Brookville trio of (left to right) Emma Afton, Amber McAninch and Emily Martz run together early during Tuesday’s meet. McAninch finished fifth, followed by Afton in seventh and Martz in 10th.

 Photo by Craig Moyer

DuBOIS — The Brookville Area High School cross country teams went a combined 2-2 against host DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday afternoon.

Both teams beat DCC, 22-39 for the boys and 16-47 for the girls, while both lost to DuBois, 17-46 for the boys and 20-37 for the girls.

Individually, the top three finishers in each varsity race hailed from DuBois. Mac Jaramillo won the boys’ race in 18:05, 16 seconds ahead of Joe Foradora with A.C. Deemer in third in 18:25.

Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle was fourth in 18:49.

The same theme on the girls’ side had DuBois’ Morgan Roemer winning with a course-record 21:11, easily ahead of her next two teammates Morgan Rothrock (22:50) and Sidney Beers (23:11).

Brookville’s Emma Fiscus and Amber McAninch were fourth and fifth in 23:34 and 23:41.

Rounding out the scoring runners for the Raiders were Hayden Kramer (10th, 20:09), Bay Harper (14th, 21:17), Alec Geer (16th, 21:35) and Gideon Waterbury (17th, 21:49), one and two seconds ahead of teammates Owen Rupp and Nick Shaffer in 18th and 19th place.

For the Lady Raiders, Emma Afton (7th, 24:32), Emily Martz (10th, 25:12) and Janelle Popson (12th, 26:21) were the other scoring runners with Ella Fiscus (13th, 26:23) and Anna Fiscus (15th, 27:26) close behind.

In the junior high races, the Brookville girls won 15-40 while the boys lost 13-23. For the boys, DuBois’ Jay Sheloski won the two-mile race in 13:32, 25 seconds ahead of Brookville’s runner-up Jacob Murdock. Brookville’s Ty Fiscus was sixth in 15:09 while Boden Evans was seventh in 15:21.

For the girls, Brookville’s Erica Doolittle won in 14:12 with teammate Kadia Yoder second in 15:35. Brookville’s Samantha Whitling was third in 15:41 and Alice Rooney was fourth in 15:52.

Brookville hosts Punxsutawney Tuesday.

