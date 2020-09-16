DuBOIS — The Brookville Area High School cross country teams went a combined 2-2 against host DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday afternoon.
Both teams beat DCC, 22-39 for the boys and 16-47 for the girls, while both lost to DuBois, 17-46 for the boys and 20-37 for the girls.
Individually, the top three finishers in each varsity race hailed from DuBois. Mac Jaramillo won the boys’ race in 18:05, 16 seconds ahead of Joe Foradora with A.C. Deemer in third in 18:25.
Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle was fourth in 18:49.
The same theme on the girls’ side had DuBois’ Morgan Roemer winning with a course-record 21:11, easily ahead of her next two teammates Morgan Rothrock (22:50) and Sidney Beers (23:11).
Brookville’s Emma Fiscus and Amber McAninch were fourth and fifth in 23:34 and 23:41.
Rounding out the scoring runners for the Raiders were Hayden Kramer (10th, 20:09), Bay Harper (14th, 21:17), Alec Geer (16th, 21:35) and Gideon Waterbury (17th, 21:49), one and two seconds ahead of teammates Owen Rupp and Nick Shaffer in 18th and 19th place.
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Afton (7th, 24:32), Emily Martz (10th, 25:12) and Janelle Popson (12th, 26:21) were the other scoring runners with Ella Fiscus (13th, 26:23) and Anna Fiscus (15th, 27:26) close behind.
In the junior high races, the Brookville girls won 15-40 while the boys lost 13-23. For the boys, DuBois’ Jay Sheloski won the two-mile race in 13:32, 25 seconds ahead of Brookville’s runner-up Jacob Murdock. Brookville’s Ty Fiscus was sixth in 15:09 while Boden Evans was seventh in 15:21.
For the girls, Brookville’s Erica Doolittle won in 14:12 with teammate Kadia Yoder second in 15:35. Brookville’s Samantha Whitling was third in 15:41 and Alice Rooney was fourth in 15:52.
Brookville hosts Punxsutawney Tuesday.