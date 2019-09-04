BROCKWAY — Emma Fiscus ran to a win on the girls’ side while Bryce Baughman finished second in the boys’ race, helping their teams to a sweep of host Brockway and Ridgway Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders beat Brockway, 15-50, and Ridgway, 19-44, as Fiscus won the 3.1-mile race in 21:44, over two minutes ahead of Ridgway’s runner-up Adria Magnuson (23:03).
The Lady Raiders put the next six runners across the line, only the first four scoring in the team standings — Emily Martz (23:57), Samantha Hetrick (24:07), Janelle Popson (24:31) and Amber McAninch (24:40), while Sadie Shofestall (25:01) Anna Fiscus (25:16) were seventh and eighth overall.
The Raiders swept to wins over Brockway, 25-32, and Ridgway, 15-50. Ridgway’s Micah Williamson won the boys’ race in 18:33, 10 seconds ahead of Baughman while Raiders sophomore Calvin Doolittle was third in 18:54.
After Brockway’s Landon Schmader’s fourth in 19:26, the Raiders pushed across Hayden Kramer (20:18) and Cameron Moore (20:46) and the fifth and sixth spots. Finishing ninth and 10th overall for the Raiders were Hunter Rupp (21:33) and Owen Rupp (21:35).
In the two-mile junior high race, both Brookville teams fared well. Kellan Haines won the boys’ race in 10:19, three seconds ahead of Ridgway’s runner-up Eli Schreiber. The Raiders put the next five runners across with Nick Shaffer (10:56), Ian Clowes (11:58), Brady Means (11:59), Jacob Murdock (12:19) and Alec Geer (12:23).
The boys beat Brockway (15-49) and Ridgway (19-44).
The Lady Raiders had Erika Doolittle winning in 11:55, 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Madison McGrath of Ridgay. Teran Viglione (13:01), Winni Zheng (13:27) and Ella Fiscus (13:43) were third, fourth and sixth respectively as the Lady Raiders beat Brockway (23-34) and Ridgway (13-23).
Both teams are back in action next Tuesday at Elk County Catholic.