BROOKVILLE — With temperatures in the 30s, more the 80 runners and walkers participated in this year’s Share the Love event sponsored by the Brookville YMCA.
Races were held covering one mile, 5K and 10K courses with the bulk of the field going the 5K distance.
The event serves as a fund-raiser for the Brookville YMCA in memory of the late Connor Gerg. This year’s proceeds will be directed toward the YMCA’s swimming pool renovation project.
“The turnout was amazing, considering the less-than-stellar weather conditions,” said Beth Gerg, who along with her husband Tom started the event in their son’s honor. “We so appreciate all of the community support for the race as well as the sales and auction events.”
In the 48-runner 5K race, Bryce Baughman, a sophomore at Brookville, won with a time of 18:57, just over two minutes ahead of Robert St. Laurent. Evan Groce, 13, finished third while Nathan Dongilli and former Raiders standout basketball and baseball player Zane Hackett was fifth.
The top female finisher was Amy Young, who finished eighth overall in 23:21, 32 seconds ahead of runner-up Andrea Oknefski who finished 10th overall.
In the 17-runner 10K race, J.R. Ananea won with a time of 43:58, just under five minutes ahead of Warren Berlinsky. The top female finisher was eighth-grader Samantha Hetrick, who finished fifth overall with a time of 56:52.
In the 19-runner 1-mile race, Dane Lyle, a junior at Brookville, won with a time of 9:16, six seconds faster than sophomore Adam Mackins. Seventh-grader Grace Park was the top female finisher in 10:38.
Here are partial results from the races, with complete results available on www.smileymiles.com.
10K
1. J.R. Ananea, 43:58; 2. Warren Berlinsky, 48:59; 3. Luke Sprankle, 50:32; 4. Zack Kocher, 54:24; 5. Samantha Hetrick, 56:52.; 6. Vincent Doan, 56:53; 7. Mike Mitskavich, 58:08; 8. Samantha Vrobel, 1:00.13; 9. Renee Sprankle, 1:01.22; 10. Steven Sprankle, 1:02.27.
5K
1. Bryce Baughman, 18:57; 2. Robert St. Laurent, 20:13; 3. Evan Groce, 20:33; 4. Nathan Dongilli, 21:44; 5. Zane Hackett, 21:45; 6. Allen Clinger, 22:17; 7. Coyha Brown, 23:02; 8. Amy Young, 23:21; 9. Jim Brosius, 23:26; 10. Andrew Oknefski, 23:34.
1-Mile
1. Dane Lyle, 9:16; 2. Adam Mackins, 9:22; 3. Nathan Kramer, 10:33; 4. Grace Park, 10:38; 5. Audrey Park, 10:04; 6. Amber Hunter, 10:46; 7. Sam Neil, 11:36; 8. Chris Neil, 11:40; 9. Kendra Himes, 12:07; 10. Valerie Leibewrt, 12:39.
