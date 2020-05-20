Bryce Baughman

Parents: Bud and Amy Baughman
Sports: Varsity Basketball-10-12 grade, 2x letterman 2x district champ; Track- 9-12grades; Cross country- 7-12 grade 1xState Qualifier.
Activities: Spanish club 2017-2019; DECA 2020; National Honor Society 2019-Present; Class of 2020, representative 2017, 2020, Vice President 2018, 2019; Science Olympiad 2019-2020; Math club 2019-2020.
Future Plans: Gannon University, Physical therapy
Most influential person: My brother, Kyle Baughman, is a very dedicated, hard working person. Who I share some common goals with, and is also a great person and mentor.