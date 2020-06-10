DuBOIS — With a changed schedule due to the delayed start of the Tri-State League, a college baseball league, the newly-formed DuBois Bucks opens the season Friday at Showers Field against the Butler Blue Sox.
The Bucks, comprised of several players from the region, will play the Blue Sox in a nine-inning game hosting the Steel City Black Sox Saturday at City Park’s Stern Field in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
More information on the schedule and team can be found at www.duboisbucks.com.
Brookville’s outgoing senior Aaron Park is on the Bucks’ roster. Bound for New Jersey Institute of Technology in the fall, Park will play for the team that’s coached by Dan Bowman. He’ll mostly contribute as a pitcher.
“I’m just happy to get back on the field and compete with a great team,” said Park, who threw 1 1/3 innings of his first live mound action of the year on Sunday for the Brookville Grays.
Other area players on the roster are Punxsutawney’s Alec Greenblatt, Isaac Stauffer and Darren Byers, St. Marys’ Shane Price, DuBois Central Catholic graduate Brandon Walker, Curwensville’s Bryce Timko, Clearfield’s Eli Glass and Thayne Morgan, and Elk County Catholic graduate Dan Stauffer.
The Bucks, sponsored by Buck’s Pizza, will play a modified 24-game schedule with 12-home games and 12-away games all scheduled as doubleheaders. Games in doubleheaders are seven innings.
“It’s going to be different with adapting to playing baseball while still protecting ourselves, but I can tell you just after our first practices the guys are excited and ready to play baseball,” said Bowman. “We’ll adhere to the parameters set by the state leadership while just trying to get back to some normalcy and get our players some real game action before they go back to their respective schools this fall.”
“We’re thankful that we get to have our first season and at least can have fans watch the team, especially for parents, friends and their college teammates,” said Bucks General Manager Amanda Rosman, “We will follow the guidelines accordingly to ensure the safety of the teams, umpires and staff at the games to make it the best experience possible for the guys.”
The team has not ruled out the possibility of opening games to fans later in the season if the restrictions for sports teams and games are lifted.
Within the closed-game policy, only teams, umpires, and essential staff are allowed at the facility. The guidelines set forth by state officials outline protocols and permissible activities by teams. Some of the restrictions that the league will start with:
• All players, coaches and umpires must have their temperature checked before each game (twice for DHs) and have it recorded on a sheet to be maintained by the team.
• Coaches and umpires must wear gloves and masks at all times.
• Players must be social distanced (6 feet) in the dugout. Players who cannot fit into the dugouts must sit in the stands. Players not in the game must wear masks in the dugout or the stands.
• Each player must have their own bat and glove and any team bats must be disinfected after each at bat. Baseballs must be changed out after each inning and disinfected.
• No handshakes, high fives, or post-game handshake lines are permitted.
• No exchange of lineup cards with umpires. Also. home plate umpire will call game from behind the mound.
• No concessions sold at any games.
Fans, families, friends and the general public can view all home-games on the free, live-stream available on the team website. Local businesses interested in advertising during the games and on the website can contact team officials for those opportunities. Merchandise is also available on the team website store with hats, shirts and other apparel items.