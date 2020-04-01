BROOKVILLE — Returning the bulk of its lineup from a District 9 Class 2A title run and 8-1 dual meet season, the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team had high hopes for the upcoming season.
While it’s a holding pattern for now with each day dimming the chances of anything happening this spring, head coach Doug Roseman was certainly optimistic about what could’ve been.
“We felt we were returning enough people alone to be very competitive at the district level and we fully expected help from our freshmen even though we didn’t have a lot of time to work with them yet,” said Roseman.
The Lady Raiders scored 93.5 points at the district meet, far ahead of runner-up Johnsonburg’s 69 and they only lost 15 points to graduation. Both district champions return in state medalist Brooke Emery and Morgan Monnoyer and three-fourths of both title-winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays are back as well.
Emery, a senior, was a sixth-place medalist at states in the 100-meter hurdles after winning her second straight D9 title. She also finished third in the triple jump.
“When you have a returning state medalist who had her best indoor season ever, there’s every reason to expect to have an even better season this year,” Roseman said.
The sophomore Monnoyer won the 100 dash title as a freshman and finished 17th overall, just missing the semifinal round cut at states.
“We felt very strongly that she was going to be an important factor for us last year,” Roseman said. “Were we predicting a district title, that was a stretch, but that was a really nice pleasant surprise.”
Monnoyer was part of the D9 champion 4x100 relay with seniors Morgan and Madison Johnson. Those three with graduated Dani MacBeth finished a respectable 10th at states. Both Johnsons are back with sophomore Emily Martz from the champion 4x400 relay also with MacBeth that was 17th.
Morgan and Madison were fifth and sixth respectively in the 100 dash at districts while Madison and Monnoyer were third and fourth in the 200 dash. Madison added a fifth in the long jump.
“The Johnsons are very important to us because they’re so versatile and we’re counting on them in a lot of places,” Roseman said.
Martz is one of three runners back from the fourth-place 4x800 relay with junior Emma Fiscus and sophomore Sadie Shofestall. Fiscus and Shofestall were sixth and eighth in the 3,200 run.
“We feel about as good about our middle distance and distance group as we have in quite awhile and there’s a great mix experience,” Roseman said.
Senior Madison McAninch was third in the 300 hurdles while sophomore Mya Morey finished 12th in the 200 dash and is the top returning pole vaulter after placing 10th at districts last year. Sophomore Laynee Sorbin finished sixth in the high jump while senior Kira Powell is the lone returning point scorer in the throws after finishing third in the shot put.
All of it adds up to a promising outlook for any season.
“Basically, our heavy hitters are in the sprints and relays and hurdles and just based on what they’ve done in the past, we think that it will make a significant contribution and then anything that the younger kids can add with some thirds and fourths and fifth here and there, we expect a pretty competitive team,” Roseman said.
The rest of the combined coaching staff includes boys’ coach Dan Murdock, Dana MacBeth, Ryan Young, John MacBeth, J. Dan Murdock and Hannah Sansom.
ROSTER
Seniors: Sydney Barto, Lakota Dunn, Brooke Emery, Maddy Hoffman, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Dani Maring, Madison McAninch, Laura McMillen, Kira Powell, Jenny Smith.
Juniors: Emma Fiscus, Regan Miller, Audrey Park.
Sophomores: Julie Bailey, Hailey Goodwill, Claire Haines, Samantha Hetrick, Bella Hill, Kaylee Himes, Morgan Kulik, Emily Martz, Morgan Monnoyer, Mya Morey, Janelle Popson, Kayleigh Rhodes, Sadie Shofestall, Chloe Smith, Laynee Sorbin, Emma Venesky.
Freshmen: Natalie Battaglia, Riley Davis, Anna Fiscus, Maddy Golier, Grace Hannah, Kendra Himes, Grace Matson, Amber McAninch, Bethany McAninch, Emma Reynolds, Brooke Stephens, Laurin Taylor.