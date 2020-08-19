BROOKVILLE — When the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team’s first open gym workout began Monday night, 26 girls were ready to go.
That was a really good sign for new head coach Melinda Burton, who replaces Joyce Reitz after she stepped down this spring for personal reasons.
Burton heads a staff that returns intact from the Reitz regime — Tina Householder, Elyse Hamaker, Dan Olson and Allen Morelock. She’s looking forward to the season, presuming the PIAA forges ahead this fall.
“First and foremost, the loss of Joyce was huge and we’re welcoming her and hoping she’s in the gym with us and she is on as a volunteer,” Burton said Tuesday. “We’re hoping to gain from her and the knowledge and command of the game. That hands-down is a benefit to our district’s program. We have everybody else returning and that’s great. Everybody is excited to work together and we had a great first night in the gym.”
The Lady Raiders were 41-19 the past three seasons in Reitz’s second stint as head coach, including a 17-4 run last year that included the program’s first District 9 title in 17 years. Burton had a hand in that as well as a varsity assistant since Reitz returned and prior to that, the initial coach of the junior high program that was established in the spring of 2015.
The program’s junior high startup combined with a late surge in varsity success was no coincidence.
“Volleyball in general is such a great power sport for girls and to see the growth of it in our district so quickly since then is tremendously rewarding because we really went from a program where we tried to do as much as we could but was limited because we had don’t have a feeder program,” Burton said.
“We’re still behind because there are still AAU programs and things our girls have to really go outside of our immediate area and find, so they don’t even realize that volleyball is an option,” she continued. “With junior high, at least we’re getting a ball in their hands and getting some of those basic skill development things going at that seventh-grade year and just to see the growth, it’s just amazing even from Monday night to see how that’s happened.
“It’s definitely one of those great things to see those light bulb moments going off for the girls when it’s clicking.”
Burton is a 1995 BAHS graduate who played under Reitz during her first varsity stint. She’s been a teacher at her alma mater, starting her ninth year while serving as the high school gifted support teacher and business/computer teacher. She and her husband Adam live in Brookville and their boys are Luke and Joel, going into seventh and fourth grade.
When her Lady Raiders actually play their first match or what Burton’s first season as head coach will actually look like is still very much up in the air as the PIAA sorts out its decisions on returning to play. Based on Monday, Burton can’t wait.
“We were very pleasantly surprised that they all showed up and we had all of our returning lettermen there and seniors show up, so we’ve got a great group of girls leading the charge and trying to fill those big shoes we need to fill.”