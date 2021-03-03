BROOKVILLE — A tiring stretch of games over, the Brookville Raiders basketball team will catch its breath before finishing the regular season.
Monday’s 72-62 win at home over the stubborn Clarion Bobcats was the Raiders’ fourth game in five days. They’ll take an 18-2 record into Thursday’s finale at Slippery Rock before heading to the District 9 Class 3A playoffs as the likely top seed.
While the playoff schedule will be released later this week, it appears the Raiders will play the winner of a first-round matchup between Moniteau and Kane at a site and time to be announced.
The Raiders finished 3-1 over the busy stretch, beating a strong Karns City team last Thursday and holding off feisty DuBois Central Catholic on the road Friday before losing 56-42 at DuBois Saturday.
“We started this stretch against Karns City and we spent a lot of energy doing it and more than we should have, but then we followed up with DCC and they play hard and then the loss to DuBois,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “Everybody wants to beat us and we’re going to get everyone’s best. We just have to want it as much like we always have and they’re tired. I give them credit.
“They wanted it tonight. The first half, (Clarion) was getting the 50/50 balls, but in the second half we wanted to win the game, we got the 50/50 balls and the kids ran the floor, my goodness. We were running the floor like crazy, but we could have been up so much more had we made the layups. But we went down got on defense and got to run the floor again.”
Monday saw the Raiders lead from start to finish with just one tie early at 11-11, but the Bobcats led by high-scoring senior guard Cal German, who scored 26 points, were always a threat.
“I feel like we need a practice,” said Park, whose team hasn’t had one since last Wednesday. “I think we need to go over the fundamentals and start working on our defense, jumping to the ball and running to recover and all those things we do and we haven’t been able to go over what we stress every night in practice.
“I know we’ve had all these games in a row and physically we were a little off, but I think mentally it affected us more than anything. We need a couple of days to work on that and just relax and go through stuff. We’re in good shape. I’ve lost no faith in this team whatsoever.”
Jace Miner’s 26 points and 12 rebounds led the Raiders. He had eight points and seven rebounds after the first quarter and took a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds, by halftime.
Griffin Ruhlman also turned in a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Keth and Hunter Geer finished with 11 and 10 points respectively.
The Raiders turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and cleaned things up some after halftime, finishing with 16. The Bobcats had nine of their 14 turnovers in the second half.
Both teams nearly shot over 50 percent, the Raiders 30-for-56 (53.4 percent) and the Bobcats 25-for-55 (45.4 percent) with the Raiders winning the rebound battle, 34-24.
Beau Verdill was the only other Bobcat with double figures with 13 points.
The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and never trailed with the exception of the 11-11 tie at the 2:31 mark of the first quarter. The Raiders led 20-14 after the first quarter and built it to 27-21 before Clarion edged to within 34-33 before Miner’s driving basket with less than three seconds left in the half gave the Raiders a 36-33 lead.
Two Geer baskets sandwiched around a Ruhlman bucket gave the Raiders a 6-0 run out the gate in the third quarter. The Raiders’ first double-digit lead was 50-39 at the 2:45 mark.
Ruhlman’s basket 29 seconds into the fourth gave the Raiders their second 13-point lead at 59-46, but the Bobcats got it back to within five at 63-58 when German’s basket capped a 12-4 run at the 3:06 mark.
But that’s as close as it got the rest of the way as the Raiders hit all five of their free throws down the stretch to protect their lead.
The Class 1A Bobcats dropped to 12-9. They finished off a five games in six days stretch at Cranberry Tuesday.
In other games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 27
DuBois 56,
Brookville 42
At DuBois, the Beavers avenged a 58-51 loss to the Raiders in Brookville on Feb. 19 and ended the Raiders’ 10-game winning streak.
The Beavers held the Raiders to a season-low 42 points, leading 33-19 at halftime after a 22-9 second-quarter advantage.
Lennon Lindholm, Nick Felix and Michael Orzechowski scored 19, 14 and 12 points apiece for the Beavers.
Griffin Ruhlman and Robert Keth each scored 10 points for the Raiders with Jace Miner finishing with seven points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 26
Brookville 59,
DuBois CC 48
Also at DuBois, the Raiders raced out to a 21-point first-half lead then held off the Cardinals in the second half.
The Raiders were up 41-20 at halftime with the Cardinals getting to within 10 points late in the game.
Jace Miner led the Raiders with 15 points, including a thunderous dunk down the lane during a half-court set with under five minutes to go in the game. It was his 11th dunk of the season.
Also for the Raiders, Griffin Ruhlman scored 12 points while Hunter Geer finished with 10 points. Danny Lauer and Robert Keth each scored eight points.
Alec Srok and Jalen Kosko scored 14 and 13 points respectively.
THURSDAY, Feb. 25
Brookville 62,
Karns City 44
At home against the one-loss Gremlins, the Raiders dealt them their second loss in their best performance of the season.
Forcing 23 turnovers, the Raiders snapped Karns City’s 14-game winning streak.
The Raiders led 27-22 at halftime and extended it to as many as seven points early in the third quarter before Karns City got it back to 33-31 at the 3:30 mark. But from there, the Raiders turned up the defensive intensity again and closed the third with a 14-3 run and got it up to 15 at 52-37 with 6:05 left in the fourth.
“We put the pressure on, we got some turnovers out of it and then it kind of put them out of sync with their offense when they set up in half-court,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “The game was everything I thought It would be as far as the physicality and the offense and I thought it’d be pretty close at the end. I do believe the full-court pressure is what set the tone and that carries into our offense.
“I told the kids downstairs before the game, energy and defense. Plus, defense equals offense and that was the formula. I thought it was probably one of the best games we played all year, maybe in the last couple years.”
Raiders senior guard Jace Miner dazzled the Gremlins for 20 points, eight rebounds and nine steals, three assists and two blocked shots, neutralizing the Gremlins’ 1,500-point guard Chase Beighley who finished 5-for-17 from the field with 12 points. Beighley missed his final nine shots from the floor.
“Our help defense was there and we rotated when we needed to help Jace and maybe he beat him a couple times, but someone was there usually stepping in and stopping him,” Park said. “And then we rotated and got back to the guy they were supposed to cover and made the adjustments that were needed. Hunter (Geer) did a nice job when he was on him and everyone did their role.”
Griffin Ruhlman scored 12 points and Geer added 10 points while Danny Lauer finished with eight. Park didn’t think his team shot it that well, but the Raiders shot 57 percent (27-for-47) from the floor and didn’t make a 3-pointer, taking just four from downtown. While the Raiders did force the 23 Gremlins turnovers, 14 in the first half, they coughed it up 17 times themselves.
Gremlins senior big man Nathan Waltman turned in a strong game with 18 points and nine rebounds while freshman Luke Cramer scored 12 points. That accounted for all but two of the Gremlins’ points.
The Gremlins were 17-for-47 (36 percent) from the field, going just 3-for-15 from beyond the 3-point line. Beighley was 2-for-9 from the 3-point line.
Brookville’s biggest deficit was 7-4 in the early part of the first quarter, but closed the quarter with a 15-12 lead. Ian Pete’s 3-point play broke a 10-10 tie and put the Raiders up for the rest of the game at 13-10 with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. An 8-4 run to close the first half gave the Raiders their 27-22 halftime lead.