BROOKVILLE — At the end of a four-game week for both teams, it was a matter of who threw strikes and played better defense.
For the Brookville Raiders against visiting Bradford Friday afternoon at McKinley Field, all the boxes were checked for the good.
Working four Owls pitchers for 11 hits and 10 walks while getting four more free passes to first on hit batsmen, the Raiders pulled away for a 16-6 win in five innings. That completed a 3-1 week for the Raiders, who improved to 10-6 with two games remaining on their regular-season schedule.
The Raiders got a solid five-inning outing from Chase Palmer, who gave up seven hits while walking one and striking out five. They committed just one error behind him and Palmer led the offense with two hits and five runs batted in, three coming home on his bases-loaded triple in the Raiders’ nine-run third inning.
“Chase being able to go out there and live in the zone most of the night, that’s the key, making them put the ball in play and having some good defense behind him,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, whose team hosts DuBois Central Catholic Monday night on Senior Night for a 7 p.m. start.
Bradford, obviously at the end of its long week with losses in all four games, was at the end of its pitching staff and the Raiders worked the Owls foursome of Austen Davis, Mike Greenberg, Levi Reed and Calvin Minich for 157 pitches in just four at-bats.
“Selectively aggressive is kind of the moral of that story there, so you want to be aggressive when you see the pitch coming that’s in a zone and it’s something you can work with. They weren’t in the zone very often,” Bonfardine said.
The Raiders trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the third before sending 14 batters to the plate. Owen Caylor singled home the first run, Carter Kessler walked to send home the second, Hunter Geer’s infield single pushed home the third and Palmer tripled to the right-center field gap to clear the bases. Bryce Rafferty’s second RBI double pushed home Palmer and Hunter Roney doubled in Rafferty.
Five more Raiders runs in the fourth put the game into Mercy Rule territory as 10 batters went to the plate with just two getting hits. Palmer singled in two runs and Kessler singled in another as three different Owls threw in the inning, walking five and hitting a batter.
Palmer wound up reaching all four times he hit, walking the first two times. Jamison Rhoades was hit twice in his first two trips to the plate. Carson Weaver walked twice, was hit by a pitch and reached when his bunt was misplayed.
Caylor drove in three runs with his single, sacrifice fly to first base in foul territory which allowed Roney to score from third with the plate uncovered and he walked with the bases loaded in the fourth.
The Raiders’ week started with a 6-5 win over DuBois before being routed 15-4 by Clearfield Tuesday. They rebounded with a solid 3-0 win Thursday at Punxsutawney before Bradford. Momentum is needed in any hopes to get through a very difficult Class AA playoff bracket that’ll probably be 10 teams deep, with quality.
“I think two years ago, the turning point was the Punxsutawney game and we went on a tear and that’s what we spoke about the other night and the kids feel the same way,” Bonfardine said. “After the Punxsutawney game, we feel that’s a good stepping stone moving into the playoffs.”
The playoffs begin as early as May 24. The Raiders’ final regular-season game is Wednesday at home against Brockway.