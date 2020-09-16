FRILLS CORNERS — The Clarion-Limestone High School cross country teams opened their schedule in a three-team meet at North Clarion with Clarion on Tuesday.
While C-L didn’t score against Clarion, the Lions did edge North Clarion, 24-41. They’ll race against the Bobcats later on the schedule. The Lady Lions don’t have enough runners to field a varsity scoring lineup.
The Lions are led by returning state qualifier Braden Rankin, who won Tuesday’s 5-kilometer race in 18:39.3, just under seven seconds ahead of runner-up Gavin Hoover of Clarion.
Also for C-L, Ty Rankin (19:38) finished fifth overall, Corbin Coulson (19:41) was sixth, Jack Craig (20:51) finished eighth and Cody Whitling (21:54) was 14th.
Not scoring but running were Kolten Keihl (22:25) in 17th and Logan Leadbetter (27:11) in 30th overall.
The Lady Lions’ Morgan McNaughton (25:49) and Madison Aaron (31:57) finished 10th and 13th respectively in the girls’ varsity race. Clarion’s Isabelle Scott won in 21:53.
The C-L junior high boys were edged by North Clarion, 27-28 with the Lions’ Logan Lutz winning the two-mile race in 13:17, ahead of North Clarion runner-up Dane Sliker’s 14:05.
Also running for the Lions were Charlie Hepfl (9th, 16:07), Caleb Hunter (16th, 18:11), Riley Rinker (17th, 18:12), Aiden Coulson (21st, 19:33), Logan Meier (23rd, 20:58) and Caden Rembold (24th, 21:28).
In the junior high girls’ race, the Lady Lions’ Aiden Jackson was second in 15:49, Olivia Radaker was third in 16:30, Samantha Simpson sixth in 18:19 and Sydney Smith 12th in 20:50.
Rankin earned his first trip to states with his 15th-place finish last year at districts.
“He is an amazing leader in not only pace leading the pack, but also sportsmanship, and teamwork,” C-L head coach Nicole Oakes said of Rankin. “I have a very hard time stating who else sticks out for the boys as they’re all coming in right behind him in a solid fast pack. At this point, starting positions 2-6 are completely up for grabs and could be any one of the boys on any given day.”
For the girls, it’ll be another non-scoring season in dual meets with McNaughton heading into her junior year.
“Morgan is really stepping out to help the younger new runners build speed, work on form and just generally mentoring them all around,” Oakes added.
Oakes is assisted by Erin Hepfl.
ROSTER
BOYS
Senior: Braden Rankin.
Juniors: Logan Leadbetter, Corbin Coulson, Cody Whitling
Freshmen: Ty Rankin, Colton Keihl, Jack Craig.
GIRLS
Junior: Morgan McNaughton.
Freshmen: Ella Aaron, Madison Aaron.
JUNIOR HIGH
BOYS
Eighth grade: Logan Lutz, Riley Rinker, Logan Meier, Aiden Coulson.
Seventh grade: Charlie Hepfl, Caleb Hunter, Kaden Rembold.
GIRLS
Eighth grade: Olivia Radaker, Samantha Simpson
Seventh grade: Adisen Jackson, Sydney Smith
SCHEDULE
September
15-at North Clarion
22-at Karns City
24-at Moniteau
October
6-at A-C Valley
13-at Keystone
22-KSAC Championship, at Karns City
Meets begin at 4 p.m.