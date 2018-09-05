STRATTANVILLE — The season began Wednesday for the Clarion-Limestone cross country team, which hosted North Clarion and Clarion in a tri-meet.
Head coach Nicole Oakes, in her second year, is assisted by Erin Hepfl. The team got a slight bump in roster size over last year with 16 runners junior high and older — five boys and three girls for varsity — and the team will be able to score for varsity boys if they have all five in the lineup.
Last Saturday, they all ran at the Keystone Invitational, which turned out to be a three-team meet with Moniteau and using a three-runner scoring setup, the Lady Lions won the team title as freshman Morgan McNaughton, senior Hannah Rittenhouse and freshman Jessica McCracken finished 2-3-4.
Once the regular season scoring starts, the Lady Lions won’t have the minimum five runners required to score as a team. It’s a balanced group with Rittenhouse a two-time district runner. She was 13th as a freshman on the state-qualifying runner-up squad.
On the boys’ side, senior Cam Hankey and sophomore Braden Rankin return from last year and anchor the lineup that includes freshmen Cody Whitling, Corbin Coulson and Logan Leadbetter. Rankin and Hankey were 72nd and 81st respectively at districts last year.
“Braden spent the off-season really working on his form and attending local races,” Oakes said. “Braden is a stand-up kid and a great role model to our overall young team. He is always the first to run back and encourage his teammates to the finish line. Having one boy and one girl senior has also been a benefit as both Hannah and Cam have taken on the role of leading practices and helping the junior high teams warm up before their runs.”
She’s looking forward to seeing her younger runners develop in the junior high ranks.
“There is always a focus on our varsity athletes, as there should be, but our junior high runners are something to watch out for this season,” Oakes said. “We are very excited about what their season is going to hold and what it will mean for us a few years down the road.”
ROSTER
VARSITY
Boys
Senior: Cam Hankey.
Sophomore: Braden Rankin.
Freshmen: Cody Whitling, Corbin Coulson, Logan Leadbetter.
Girls
Senior: Hannah Rittenhouse.
Freshmen: Morgan McNaughton, Jessica McCracken.
JUNIOR HIGH
Boys
Eighth grade: Josh Kessler, Ty Rankin.
Seventh grade: John Burke, Damion Fiscus, Jack Craig, Colton Keihl.
Girls
Seventh grade: Alexandra Leadbetter, Lexi Coull
SCHEDULE
September
5-North Clarion, Clarion
11-at Karns City
18-at Moniteau
20-Clarion, Cranberry, Brockway
25-at A-C Valley
October
2-at Keystone, Clarion Co. Park
6-at Ridgway Invitational, TBA
18-KSAC Invitational, at North Clarion H.S., TBA
27-D9 Championships, Ridgway, TBA
November
3-PIAA Championships, Hershey, TBA
Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
