ALL-TIME RECORD: 227-234-8
COACHING RECORDS
(Years Coached)
Dave Eggleton (6);30-32
Jason Kundick (3);2-28
Todd Smith (7);38-35
John Kundick (1);12-1
Clyde Conti (22);136-76-4
John Williamson (7);9-52-2
Ed Williams (2);0-11-2
CHAMPIONSHIPS
KSAC/Little 12: 1974, 1976 (tied East Brady in championship game), 1991, 1992, 1993, 2002, 2003, 2004 (shared with Clarion), 2005 (shared with Clarion and Karns City).
KSAC-Small: 2016
District 9 Class 1A: 1990, 1993, 2002, 2003
YEAR-BY-YEAR
2018 (9-3) Dave Eggleton
Union/ACV;40-0 W
at Smethport;18-28 L
at Keystone;50-6 W
Coudersport;34-22 W
at Redbank Valley;42-16 W
at Otto-Eldred;74-34 W
Elk Co. Catholic;16-26 L
Port Allegany;66-0 W
at Curwensville;46-14 W
at Clarion;62-28 W
D9 Class 1A playoffs
Otto-Eldred;48-18 W
Coudersport;12-22 L
2017 (6-5) Dave Eggleton
at Saegertown;64-6 W
at Union/ACV;40-14 W
St. Marys;52-0 W
at Redbank Valley;14-40 L
Clarion;20-25 L
Brookville;52-60 L
at Karns City;34-35 L
at Moniteau;68-8 W
Keystone;64-12 W
at Punxsutawney;46-32 W
District 9 Class 1A Playoffs
Coudersport;40-44 L
2016 (8-3) Dave Eggleton
Union/ACV;20-18 W
at St. Marys;15-14 W
Redbank Valley;53-19 W
at Clarion;14-34 L
at Brookville;40-21 W
Karns City;6-45 L
Moniteau;45-7 W
at Keystone;58-8 W
Punxsutawney;59-28 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
Otto-Eldred;26-16 W
Elk Co. Catholic;14-39 L
2015 (4-5) Dave Eggleton
at Redbank Valley;19-49 L
at Moniteau;40-14 W
Clarion;6-41 L
Smethport;40-20 W
A-C Valley;40-12 W
at St. Marys;20-28 L
at Keystone;8-20 L
Punxsutawney;47-26 W
Union;26-27 L
2014 (1-9) Dave Eggleton
Redbank Valley;0-47 L
Moniteau;20-28 L
at Clarion;0-67 L
at Smethport;32-46 L
at A-C Valley;27-14 W
St. Marys;18-50 L
Keystone;12-26 L
at Punxsutawney;6-42 L
at Union;6-42 L
Kane;6-48 L
2013 (2-7) Dave Eggleton
Clarion;0-74 L
Warren;0-27 L
A-C Valley;35-27 W
at St. Marys;28-48 L
at Keystone;48-20 W
Punxsutawney;12-28 L
Union;21-32 L
at Brookville;15-36 L
at Redbank Valley;37-68 L
2012 (0-10) Jason Kundick
at Clarion;0-57 L
at Warren;12-83 L
at A-C Valley;0-46 L
St. Marys;0-35 L
Keystone;7-21 L
at Punxsutawney;7-41 L
at Union;6-46 L
Brookville;19-28 L
Redbank Valley;7-42 L
at Ridgway;13-28 L
2011 (1-9) Jason Kundick
A-C Valley;32-0 W
at St. Marys;6-44 L
at Keystone;6-9 L
Punxsutawney;0-28 L
Union;7-36 L
at Brookville;13-37 L
at Redbank Valley;13-47 L
Karns City;14-56 L
Clarion;6-52 L
Ridgway;0-35 L
2010 (1-9) Jason Kundick
at A-C Valley;32-19 W
St. Marys;12-55 L
Keystone;6-51 L
at Punxsutawney;7-47 L
at Union;35-52 L
Brookville;13-57 L
Redbank Valley;0-49 L
at Karns City;20-59 L
at Clarion;13-39 L
at Ridgway;18-20 L
2009 (2-8) Todd Smith
Redbank Valley;19-20 L
at Moniteau;26-44 L
at A-C Valley;46-6 W
Karns City;7-35 L
at Brookville;0-27 L
Punxsutawney;20-26 OT L
Keystone;20-43 L
at Clarion;0-48 L
at Union;16-14 W
Ridgway;13-20 L
2008 (1-8) Todd Smith
at Redbank Valley;6-36 L
Moniteau;0-47 L
A-C Valley;21-12 W
at Karns City;12-54 L
Brookville;6-23 L
at Punxsutawney;20-25 L
at Keystone;38-40 2 OT L
Clarion;6-46 L
Union;21-28 L
2007 (2-7) Todd Smith
at Moniteau;6-39 L
at A-C Valley;28-12 W
Karns City;0-42 L
P'burg-Osceola;22-49 L
at Brookville;0-57 L
Keystone;6-26 L
at Clarion;0-45 L
at Union;34-14 W
Redbank Valley;13-56 L
2006 (2-7) Todd Smith
Moniteau;6-42 L
A-C Valley;14-6 W
at Karns City;6-55 L
at North East;FFT L
Brookville;FFT L
at Keystone;8-61 L
Clarion;6-56 L
Union;12-7 W
at Redbank Valley;12-46 L
2005 (9-2) Todd Smith
at Moniteau;8-7 W
at A-C Valley;34-0 W
Karns City;24-16 OT W
Bradford;27-16 W
at Brookville;7-6 W
Keystone;29-27 W
at Clarion;6-41 L
at Union;16-0 W
Redbank Valley;26-14 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
Johnsonburg;42-14 W
at Clarion;6-14 L
2004 (10-2) Todd Smith
A-C Valley;42-8 W
at Karns City;42-7 W
St. Marys;42-14 W
at Bradford;8-3 W
at Keystone;40-0 W
Clarion;28-12 W
Union;57-12 W
at Redbank Valley;42-41 OT W
Moniteau;7-21 L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
Elk Co. Catholic;27-6 W
Coudersport;21-14 W
Championship
Curwensville 8-41 L
2003 (12-1) Todd Smith
at A-C Valley;22-0 W
Karns City;12-7 W
at St. Marys;35-0 W
West Shamokin;60-7 W
Keystone;28-12 W
at Clarion;27-6 W
at Union;54-6 W
Redbank Valley;29-8 W
at Moniteau;26-12 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
Ridgway;54-0 W
Championship
Port Allegany;20-8 W
PIAA Playoffs
West Middlesex;33-14 W
Bishop Carroll;7-18 L
2002 (12-1) John Kundick
at Karns City;42-6 W
St. Marys;21-14 W
at West Shamokin;42-7 W
at Keystone;48-0 W
Clarion;44-0 W
Union;54-0 W
at Redbank Valley;45-7 W
Moniteau;48-16 W
A-C Valley;34-0 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
Ridgway;21-19 W
Championship
Kane (at Brockway);27-14 W
PIAA Playoffs
West Middlesex;40-7 W
Bishop Carroll;14-19 L
2001 (8-2) Clyde Conti
Karns City;7-25 L
at St. Marys;23-0 W
West Shamokin;48-8 W
Keystone;28-21, 2 OT W
at Clarion;30-20 W
at Union;51-0 W
Redbank Valley;48-13 W
at Moniteau;42-6 W
at A-C Valley;53-0 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
Coudersport;14-30 L
2000 (7-3) Clyde Conti
St. Marys;44-20 W
at West Shamokin;39-0 W
at Keystone;51-6 W
Clarion;0-34 L
Union;14-6 W
at Redbank Valley;17-13 W
Moniteau;52-0 W
A-C Valley;35-0 W
at Karns City;0-34 L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
at Curwensville;7-40 L
1999 (4-5) Clyde Conti
at St. Marys;27-33 2OT L
Shannock Valley;45-13 W
Keystone;27-20 W
at Clarion;0-51 L
at Union;44-24 W
Redbank Valley;14-33 L
at Moniteau;45-20 W
at A-C Valley;10-40 L
Karns City;FFT L
1998 (9-2) Clyde Conti
Brockway;32-0 W
at Redbank Valley;34-0 W
Shannock Valley;50-8 W
at A-C Valley;24-7 W
Moniteau;61-0 W
Union;42-12 W
at Keystone;35-0 W
at Karns City;6-33 L
Clarion;19-6 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
Elk Co. Christian;27-20 W
Championship
Smethport;14-28 L
1997 (4-5) Clyde Conti
at Brockway;6-8 L
Redbank Valley;42-7 W
at Shannock Valley;19-6 W
A-C Valley;7-20 L
at Moniteau;25-0 W
at Union;48-0 W
Keystone;14-35 L
Karns City;7-44 L
at Clarion;7-41 L
1996 (4-5) Clyde Conti
at Moniteau;26-24 W
Brockway;27-8 W
at Karns City;8-27 L
at Shannock Valley;33-6 W
A-C Valley;6-27 L
Keystone;6-22 L
at Union;28-0 W
Redbank Valley;8-13 L
at Clarion;0-41 L
1995 (7-3) Clyde Conti
Moniteau;40-14 W
at Brockway;12-8 W
Karns City;34-22 W
Shannock Valley;19-8 W
at A-C Valley;20-13 W
at Keystone;14-35 L
Union;40-0 W
at Redbank Valley;6-7 L
Clarion;30-6 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
Elk Co. Christian 6-7 L
1994 (7-3) Clyde Conti
at A-C Valley;27-0 W
Keystone;37-13 W
at Brockway;18-6 W
at Moniteau;20-6 W
Karns City;18-0 W
Shannock Valley;20-25 L
at Union;33-6 W
Redbank Valley;7-10 L
at Clarion;13-7 W
1993 (10-2) Clyde Conti
A-C Valley;31-12 W
at Keystone;55-18 W
Brockway;20-0 W
Moniteau;39-16 W
at Karns City;27-22 W
at Shannock Valley;32-6 W
at St. Thomas Aquinas;20-36 L
at Redbank Valley;32-6 W
Clarion;22-7 W
Union;21-6 W
D9 Class 1A Championship
Ridgway;33-6 W
PIAA Playoffs
Eisenhower;18-20 L
1992 (9-2) Clyde Conti
A-C Valley;49-7 W
Brockway;26-6 W
Brookville;7-21 L
Clarion;14-0 W
Karns City;22-20 W
Keystone;7-0 W
Redbank Valley;6-0 W
Union;33-13 W
Shannock Valley;46-14 W
Little 12 Championship
Keystone;29-14 W
D9 Class 1A Championship
Smethport;0-14 L
1991 (10-2) Clyde Conti
A-C Valley;48-12 W
Brockway;42-6 W
Brookville;21-13 W
Clearfield;7-6 W
Keystone;33-6 W
Moniteau;47-0 W
Northern Cambria;21-6 W
Redbank Valley;7-6 W
Union;20-14 W
Shannock Valley;15-21 L
Little 12 Conference Championship
Karns City;34-15 W
D9 Class 1A Championship
Smethport;14-40 L
1990 (10-1) Clyde Conti
at Moniteau;56-7 W
A-C Valley;63-0 W
at East Brady;14-12 W
Union;37-13 W
at Brockway;47-6 W
Brookville;21-8 W
at Redbank Valley;9-0 W
Clarion;10-0 W
at Shannock Valley;46-18 W
Little 12 Conference Championship
East Brady;7-35 L
D9 Class 1A Championship
Clarion;14-7 OT W
1989 (7-2) Clyde Conti
A-C Valley;26-0 W
at Karns City;21-6 W
Union;29-0 W
Brockway;29-14 W
Brookville;14-20 L
Clarion;20-7 W
Keystone;13-21 L
Redbank Valley;35-0 W
Shannock Valley;36-16 W
1988 (6-2-1) Clyde Conti
at A-C Valley;21-9 W
Karns City;13-12 W
at Union;42-13 W
Keystone;12-23 L
at Brockway;33-12 W
Brookville;0-0 T
Clarion;21-0 W
at Shannock Valley;8-20 L
Redbank Valley;29-12 W
1987 (1-7-1) Clyde Conti
Karns City;0-27 L
at Moniteau;7-5 W
Keystone;0-12 L
at East Brady;6-13 L
Brockway;8-36 L
at Brookville;12-26 L
Shannock Valley;12-35 L
Redbank Valley;6-19 L
at Clarion;7-7 T
1986 (0-9) Jim Williamson
Karns City;6-25 L
at Moniteau;0-10 L
at Keystone;0-32 L
East Brady;8-41 L
at Brockway;6-33 L
Brookville;0-6 L
at Shannock Valley;6-38 L
at Redbank Valley;0-26 L
Clarion;6-68 L
1985 (4-5) Jim Williamson
Moniteau;36-7 W
at A-C Valley;16-12 W
East Brady;14-9 W
at Union;6-20 L
Brockway;16-34 L
at Brookville;18-19 L
Redbank Valley;6-14 L
at Clarion;8-14 L
Shannock Valley;44-6 W
1984 (1-8) Jim Williamson
A-C Valley;6-24 L
Brockway;14-26 L
Brookville;17-0 W
Clarion;0-16 L
East Brady;20-42 L
Moniteau;6-34 L
Redbank Valley;22-35 L
Union;8-26 L
West Shamokin;12-27 L
1983 (0-8-1) Jim Williamson
Brockway;6-7 L
Brookville;0-7 L
Clarion;7-21 L
East Brady;20-42 L
Karns City;0-32 L
Keystone;0-20 L
Moniteau;6-30 L
Redbank Valley;6-21 L
Shannock Valley;22-22 T
1982 (0-8-1) Jim Williamson
Brockway;6-14 L
Brookville;6-26 L
Clarion;6-36 L
East Brady;0-23 L
Karns City;6-22 L
Keystone;14-14 T
Moniteau;6-22 L
Redbank Valley;0-31 L
Shannock Valley;12-29 L
1981 (3-6) Jim Williamson
A-C Valley;13-9 W
at Karns City;14-29 L
Union;7-0 W
at Keystone;0-21 L
Brockway;0-14 L
at Brookville;7-12 L
Redbank Valley;12-29 L
at Clarion;0-35 L
Shannock Valley;27-14 W
1980 (1-8) Jim Williamson
A-C Valley;6-0 W
Karns City;7-21 L
at Union;6-28 L
Keystone;12-14 L
at Brockway;0-45 L
Brookville;16-27 L
at Redbank Valley;8-25 L
Clarion;0-29 L
at Shannock Valley;12-15 L
1979 (0-9) Clyde Conti
Moniteau;6-30 L
at A-C Valley;0-20 L
East Brady;6-27 L
at Union;6-38 L
Brockway;FFT L
at Brookville;FFT L
Redbank Valley;FFT L
at Clarion;FFT L
Shannock Valley;FFT L
1978 (2-7) Clyde Conti
at Moniteau;6-45 L
A-C Valley;26-22 W
at East Brady;12-9 W
Union;8-45 L
at Brockway;0-39 L
Brookville;0-18 L
at Redbank Valley;2-6 L
Clarion;8-25 L
at Shannock Valley;6-36 L
1977 (6-3) Clyde Conti
Clarion;12-6 W
at Karns City;18-7 W
Brockway;6-13 L
at East Brady;14-20 L
Brookville;14-7 W
at A-C Valley;14-0 W
Redbank Valley;22-26 L
Moniteau;20-0 W
at Shannock Valley;56-12 W
1976 (7-2-1) Clyde Conti
at Clarion;8-0 W
Karns City;6-0 W
at Brockway;21-0 W
East Brady;0-35 L
at Brookville;12-16 L
A-C Valley;14-0 W
at Redbank Valley;29-0 W
at Moniteau;27-0 W
Shannock Valley;40-0 W
Little 12 Conference Championship
East Brady;13-13 T
1975 (7-2) Clyde Conti
Clarion;6-7 L
at Keystone;12-6 W
Brockway;12-8 W
at Union;32-8 W
at Brookville;12-8 W
at East Brady;12-10 W
Redbank Valley;36-0 W
at Karns City;23-47 L
at Shannock Valley;32-14 W
1974 (8-2) Clyde Conti
at Clarion;12-8 W
Keystone;14-0 W
at Brockway;16-12 W
Union;13-6 W
at Brookville;16-12 W
East Brady;8-14 L
at Redbank Valley;12-13 L
Karns City;19-12 W
Shannock Valley;39-14 W
Little 12 Championship
East Brady;24-0 W
1973 (3-5-1) Clyde Conti
at Clarion;0-36 L
at Union;0-30 L
Brockway;0-0 T
Keystone;6-0 W
at Brookville;0-36 L
at Moniteau;39-20 W
Redbank Valley;8-25 L
A-C Valley;14-28 L
Shannock Valley;20-14 W
1972 (0-7-2) Ed Williams
Clarion;6-47 L
Union;14-36 L
at Brockway;0-50 L
at Keystone;6-6 T
Brookville;8-42 L
Moniteau;14-16 L
at Redbank Valley;0-0 T
at A-C Valley;8-36 L
Shannock Valley;8-30 L
1971 (0-4) Ed Williams
Clarion;0-33 L
Quigley;8-20 L
Ven. Christian;6-40 L
Shannock Valley;6-48 L
