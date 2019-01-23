ALL-TIME RECORD: 227-234-8

COACHING RECORDS

(Years Coached)

Dave Eggleton (6);30-32

Jason Kundick (3);2-28

Todd Smith (7);38-35

John Kundick (1);12-1

Clyde Conti (22);136-76-4

John Williamson (7);9-52-2

Ed Williams (2);0-11-2

CHAMPIONSHIPS

KSAC/Little 12: 1974, 1976 (tied East Brady in championship game), 1991, 1992, 1993, 2002, 2003, 2004 (shared with Clarion), 2005 (shared with Clarion and Karns City).

KSAC-Small: 2016

District 9 Class 1A: 1990, 1993, 2002, 2003

YEAR-BY-YEAR

2018 (9-3) Dave Eggleton

Union/ACV;40-0 W

at Smethport;18-28 L

at Keystone;50-6 W

Coudersport;34-22 W

at Redbank Valley;42-16 W

at Otto-Eldred;74-34 W

Elk Co. Catholic;16-26 L

Port Allegany;66-0 W

at Curwensville;46-14 W

at Clarion;62-28 W

D9 Class 1A playoffs

Otto-Eldred;48-18 W

Coudersport;12-22 L

2017 (6-5) Dave Eggleton

at Saegertown;64-6 W

at Union/ACV;40-14 W

St. Marys;52-0 W

at Redbank Valley;14-40 L

Clarion;20-25 L

Brookville;52-60 L

at Karns City;34-35 L

at Moniteau;68-8 W

Keystone;64-12 W

at Punxsutawney;46-32 W

District 9 Class 1A Playoffs

Coudersport;40-44 L

2016 (8-3) Dave Eggleton

Union/ACV;20-18 W

at St. Marys;15-14 W

Redbank Valley;53-19 W

at Clarion;14-34 L

at Brookville;40-21 W

Karns City;6-45 L

Moniteau;45-7 W

at Keystone;58-8 W

Punxsutawney;59-28 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

Otto-Eldred;26-16 W

Elk Co. Catholic;14-39 L

2015 (4-5) Dave Eggleton

at Redbank Valley;19-49 L

at Moniteau;40-14 W

Clarion;6-41 L

Smethport;40-20 W

A-C Valley;40-12 W

at St. Marys;20-28 L

at Keystone;8-20 L

Punxsutawney;47-26 W

Union;26-27 L

2014 (1-9) Dave Eggleton

Redbank Valley;0-47 L

Moniteau;20-28 L

at Clarion;0-67 L

at Smethport;32-46 L

at A-C Valley;27-14 W

St. Marys;18-50 L

Keystone;12-26 L

at Punxsutawney;6-42 L

at Union;6-42 L

Kane;6-48 L

2013 (2-7) Dave Eggleton

Clarion;0-74 L

Warren;0-27 L

A-C Valley;35-27 W

at St. Marys;28-48 L

at Keystone;48-20 W

Punxsutawney;12-28 L

Union;21-32 L

at Brookville;15-36 L

at Redbank Valley;37-68 L

2012 (0-10) Jason Kundick

at Clarion;0-57 L

at Warren;12-83 L

at A-C Valley;0-46 L

St. Marys;0-35 L

Keystone;7-21 L

at Punxsutawney;7-41 L

at Union;6-46 L

Brookville;19-28 L

Redbank Valley;7-42 L

at Ridgway;13-28 L

2011 (1-9) Jason Kundick

A-C Valley;32-0 W

at St. Marys;6-44 L

at Keystone;6-9 L

Punxsutawney;0-28 L

Union;7-36 L

at Brookville;13-37 L

at Redbank Valley;13-47 L

Karns City;14-56 L

Clarion;6-52 L

Ridgway;0-35 L

2010 (1-9) Jason Kundick

at A-C Valley;32-19 W

St. Marys;12-55 L

Keystone;6-51 L

at Punxsutawney;7-47 L

at Union;35-52 L

Brookville;13-57 L

Redbank Valley;0-49 L

at Karns City;20-59 L

at Clarion;13-39 L

at Ridgway;18-20 L

2009 (2-8) Todd Smith

Redbank Valley;19-20 L

at Moniteau;26-44 L

at A-C Valley;46-6 W

Karns City;7-35 L

at Brookville;0-27 L

Punxsutawney;20-26 OT L

Keystone;20-43 L

at Clarion;0-48 L

at Union;16-14 W

Ridgway;13-20 L

2008 (1-8) Todd Smith

at Redbank Valley;6-36 L

Moniteau;0-47 L

A-C Valley;21-12 W

at Karns City;12-54 L

Brookville;6-23 L

at Punxsutawney;20-25 L

at Keystone;38-40 2 OT L

Clarion;6-46 L

Union;21-28 L

2007 (2-7) Todd Smith

at Moniteau;6-39 L

at A-C Valley;28-12 W

Karns City;0-42 L

P'burg-Osceola;22-49 L

at Brookville;0-57 L

Keystone;6-26 L

at Clarion;0-45 L

at Union;34-14 W

Redbank Valley;13-56 L

2006 (2-7) Todd Smith

Moniteau;6-42 L

A-C Valley;14-6 W

at Karns City;6-55 L

at North East;FFT L

Brookville;FFT L

at Keystone;8-61 L

Clarion;6-56 L

Union;12-7 W

at Redbank Valley;12-46 L

2005 (9-2) Todd Smith

at Moniteau;8-7 W

at A-C Valley;34-0 W

Karns City;24-16 OT W

Bradford;27-16 W

at Brookville;7-6 W

Keystone;29-27 W

at Clarion;6-41 L

at Union;16-0 W

Redbank Valley;26-14 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

Johnsonburg;42-14 W

at Clarion;6-14 L

2004 (10-2) Todd Smith

A-C Valley;42-8 W

at Karns City;42-7 W

St. Marys;42-14 W

at Bradford;8-3 W

at Keystone;40-0 W

Clarion;28-12 W

Union;57-12 W

at Redbank Valley;42-41 OT W

Moniteau;7-21 L

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

Elk Co. Catholic;27-6 W

Coudersport;21-14 W

Championship

Curwensville 8-41 L

2003 (12-1) Todd Smith

at A-C Valley;22-0 W

Karns City;12-7 W

at St. Marys;35-0 W

West Shamokin;60-7 W

Keystone;28-12 W

at Clarion;27-6 W

at Union;54-6 W

Redbank Valley;29-8 W

at Moniteau;26-12 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

Ridgway;54-0 W

Championship

Port Allegany;20-8 W

PIAA Playoffs

West Middlesex;33-14 W

Bishop Carroll;7-18 L

2002 (12-1) John Kundick

at Karns City;42-6 W

St. Marys;21-14 W

at West Shamokin;42-7 W

at Keystone;48-0 W

Clarion;44-0 W

Union;54-0 W

at Redbank Valley;45-7 W

Moniteau;48-16 W

A-C Valley;34-0 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

Ridgway;21-19 W

Championship

Kane (at Brockway);27-14 W

PIAA Playoffs

West Middlesex;40-7 W

Bishop Carroll;14-19 L

2001 (8-2) Clyde Conti

Karns City;7-25 L

at St. Marys;23-0 W

West Shamokin;48-8 W

Keystone;28-21, 2 OT W

at Clarion;30-20 W

at Union;51-0 W

Redbank Valley;48-13 W

at Moniteau;42-6 W

at A-C Valley;53-0 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

Coudersport;14-30 L

2000 (7-3) Clyde Conti

St. Marys;44-20 W

at West Shamokin;39-0 W

at Keystone;51-6 W

Clarion;0-34 L

Union;14-6 W

at Redbank Valley;17-13 W

Moniteau;52-0 W

A-C Valley;35-0 W

at Karns City;0-34 L

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

at Curwensville;7-40 L

1999 (4-5) Clyde Conti

at St. Marys;27-33 2OT L

Shannock Valley;45-13 W

Keystone;27-20 W

at Clarion;0-51 L

at Union;44-24 W

Redbank Valley;14-33 L

at Moniteau;45-20 W

at A-C Valley;10-40 L

Karns City;FFT L

1998 (9-2) Clyde Conti

Brockway;32-0 W

at Redbank Valley;34-0 W

Shannock Valley;50-8 W

at A-C Valley;24-7 W

Moniteau;61-0 W

Union;42-12 W

at Keystone;35-0 W

at Karns City;6-33 L

Clarion;19-6 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

Elk Co. Christian;27-20 W

Championship

Smethport;14-28 L

1997 (4-5) Clyde Conti

at Brockway;6-8 L

Redbank Valley;42-7 W

at Shannock Valley;19-6 W

A-C Valley;7-20 L

at Moniteau;25-0 W

at Union;48-0 W

Keystone;14-35 L

Karns City;7-44 L

at Clarion;7-41 L

1996 (4-5) Clyde Conti

at Moniteau;26-24 W

Brockway;27-8 W

at Karns City;8-27 L

at Shannock Valley;33-6 W

A-C Valley;6-27 L

Keystone;6-22 L

at Union;28-0 W

Redbank Valley;8-13 L

at Clarion;0-41 L

1995 (7-3) Clyde Conti

Moniteau;40-14 W

at Brockway;12-8 W

Karns City;34-22 W

Shannock Valley;19-8 W

at A-C Valley;20-13 W

at Keystone;14-35 L

Union;40-0 W

at Redbank Valley;6-7 L

Clarion;30-6 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

Elk Co. Christian 6-7 L

1994 (7-3) Clyde Conti

at A-C Valley;27-0 W

Keystone;37-13 W

at Brockway;18-6 W

at Moniteau;20-6 W

Karns City;18-0 W

Shannock Valley;20-25 L

at Union;33-6 W

Redbank Valley;7-10 L

at Clarion;13-7 W

1993 (10-2) Clyde Conti

A-C Valley;31-12 W

at Keystone;55-18 W

Brockway;20-0 W

Moniteau;39-16 W

at Karns City;27-22 W

at Shannock Valley;32-6 W

at St. Thomas Aquinas;20-36 L

at Redbank Valley;32-6 W

Clarion;22-7 W

Union;21-6 W

D9 Class 1A Championship

Ridgway;33-6 W

PIAA Playoffs

Eisenhower;18-20 L

1992 (9-2) Clyde Conti

A-C Valley;49-7 W

Brockway;26-6 W

Brookville;7-21 L

Clarion;14-0 W

Karns City;22-20 W

Keystone;7-0 W

Redbank Valley;6-0 W

Union;33-13 W

Shannock Valley;46-14 W

Little 12 Championship

Keystone;29-14 W

D9 Class 1A Championship

Smethport;0-14 L

1991 (10-2) Clyde Conti

A-C Valley;48-12 W

Brockway;42-6 W

Brookville;21-13 W

Clearfield;7-6 W

Keystone;33-6 W

Moniteau;47-0 W

Northern Cambria;21-6 W

Redbank Valley;7-6 W

Union;20-14 W

Shannock Valley;15-21 L

Little 12 Conference Championship

Karns City;34-15 W

D9 Class 1A Championship

Smethport;14-40 L

1990 (10-1) Clyde Conti

at Moniteau;56-7 W

A-C Valley;63-0 W

at East Brady;14-12 W

Union;37-13 W

at Brockway;47-6 W

Brookville;21-8 W

at Redbank Valley;9-0 W

Clarion;10-0 W

at Shannock Valley;46-18 W

Little 12 Conference Championship

East Brady;7-35 L

D9 Class 1A Championship

Clarion;14-7 OT W

1989 (7-2) Clyde Conti

A-C Valley;26-0 W

at Karns City;21-6 W

Union;29-0 W

Brockway;29-14 W

Brookville;14-20 L

Clarion;20-7 W

Keystone;13-21 L

Redbank Valley;35-0 W

Shannock Valley;36-16 W

1988 (6-2-1) Clyde Conti

at A-C Valley;21-9 W

Karns City;13-12 W

at Union;42-13 W

Keystone;12-23 L

at Brockway;33-12 W

Brookville;0-0 T

Clarion;21-0 W

at Shannock Valley;8-20 L

Redbank Valley;29-12 W

1987 (1-7-1) Clyde Conti

Karns City;0-27 L

at Moniteau;7-5 W

Keystone;0-12 L

at East Brady;6-13 L

Brockway;8-36 L

at Brookville;12-26 L

Shannock Valley;12-35 L

Redbank Valley;6-19 L

at Clarion;7-7 T

1986 (0-9) Jim Williamson

Karns City;6-25 L

at Moniteau;0-10 L

at Keystone;0-32 L

East Brady;8-41 L

at Brockway;6-33 L

Brookville;0-6 L

at Shannock Valley;6-38 L

at Redbank Valley;0-26 L

Clarion;6-68 L

1985 (4-5) Jim Williamson

Moniteau;36-7 W

at A-C Valley;16-12 W

East Brady;14-9 W

at Union;6-20 L

Brockway;16-34 L

at Brookville;18-19 L

Redbank Valley;6-14 L

at Clarion;8-14 L

Shannock Valley;44-6 W

1984 (1-8) Jim Williamson

A-C Valley;6-24 L

Brockway;14-26 L

Brookville;17-0 W

Clarion;0-16 L

East Brady;20-42 L

Moniteau;6-34 L

Redbank Valley;22-35 L

Union;8-26 L

West Shamokin;12-27 L

1983 (0-8-1) Jim Williamson

Brockway;6-7 L

Brookville;0-7 L

Clarion;7-21 L

East Brady;20-42 L

Karns City;0-32 L

Keystone;0-20 L

Moniteau;6-30 L

Redbank Valley;6-21 L

Shannock Valley;22-22 T

1982 (0-8-1) Jim Williamson

Brockway;6-14 L

Brookville;6-26 L

Clarion;6-36 L

East Brady;0-23 L

Karns City;6-22 L

Keystone;14-14 T

Moniteau;6-22 L

Redbank Valley;0-31 L

Shannock Valley;12-29 L

1981 (3-6) Jim Williamson

A-C Valley;13-9 W

at Karns City;14-29 L

Union;7-0 W

at Keystone;0-21 L

Brockway;0-14 L

at Brookville;7-12 L

Redbank Valley;12-29 L

at Clarion;0-35 L

Shannock Valley;27-14 W

1980 (1-8) Jim Williamson

A-C Valley;6-0 W

Karns City;7-21 L

at Union;6-28 L

Keystone;12-14 L

at Brockway;0-45 L

Brookville;16-27 L

at Redbank Valley;8-25 L

Clarion;0-29 L

at Shannock Valley;12-15 L

1979 (0-9) Clyde Conti

Moniteau;6-30 L

at A-C Valley;0-20 L

East Brady;6-27 L

at Union;6-38 L

Brockway;FFT L

at Brookville;FFT L

Redbank Valley;FFT L

at Clarion;FFT L

Shannock Valley;FFT L

1978 (2-7) Clyde Conti

at Moniteau;6-45 L

A-C Valley;26-22 W

at East Brady;12-9 W

Union;8-45 L

at Brockway;0-39 L

Brookville;0-18 L

at Redbank Valley;2-6 L

Clarion;8-25 L

at Shannock Valley;6-36 L

1977 (6-3) Clyde Conti

Clarion;12-6 W

at Karns City;18-7 W

Brockway;6-13 L

at East Brady;14-20 L

Brookville;14-7 W

at A-C Valley;14-0 W

Redbank Valley;22-26 L

Moniteau;20-0 W

at Shannock Valley;56-12 W

1976 (7-2-1) Clyde Conti

at Clarion;8-0 W

Karns City;6-0 W

at Brockway;21-0 W

East Brady;0-35 L

at Brookville;12-16 L

A-C Valley;14-0 W

at Redbank Valley;29-0 W

at Moniteau;27-0 W

Shannock Valley;40-0 W

Little 12 Conference Championship

East Brady;13-13 T

1975 (7-2) Clyde Conti

Clarion;6-7 L

at Keystone;12-6 W

Brockway;12-8 W

at Union;32-8 W

at Brookville;12-8 W

at East Brady;12-10 W

Redbank Valley;36-0 W

at Karns City;23-47 L

at Shannock Valley;32-14 W

1974 (8-2) Clyde Conti

at Clarion;12-8 W

Keystone;14-0 W

at Brockway;16-12 W

Union;13-6 W

at Brookville;16-12 W

East Brady;8-14 L

at Redbank Valley;12-13 L

Karns City;19-12 W

Shannock Valley;39-14 W

Little 12 Championship

East Brady;24-0 W

1973 (3-5-1) Clyde Conti

at Clarion;0-36 L

at Union;0-30 L

Brockway;0-0 T

Keystone;6-0 W

at Brookville;0-36 L

at Moniteau;39-20 W

Redbank Valley;8-25 L

A-C Valley;14-28 L

Shannock Valley;20-14 W

1972 (0-7-2) Ed Williams

Clarion;6-47 L

Union;14-36 L

at Brockway;0-50 L

at Keystone;6-6 T

Brookville;8-42 L

Moniteau;14-16 L

at Redbank Valley;0-0 T

at A-C Valley;8-36 L

Shannock Valley;8-30 L

1971 (0-4) Ed Williams

Clarion;0-33 L

Quigley;8-20 L

Ven. Christian;6-40 L

Shannock Valley;6-48 L

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.