STRATTANVILLE — For Clarion-Limestone Lions senior Hayden Siegel, last year’s golf season couldn’t have finished up much better.
That’s why he’s the defending champion.
Siegel overcame a six-stroke deficit from his seventh-place spot going into the final round of districts at Punxsutawney Country Club to win the Class 2A title, the school’s first-ever D9 champion.
Then at regionals at Tom’s Run Golf Course, Siegel tied for sixth to earn a state berth. And at states held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Siegel tied for 25th place.
Lions head coach Jason Craig sees an older version of Siegel ready to defend his title.
“He’s put on some distance this year,” Craig said. “His short game, he’s always been accurate. He’s going to hit the fairway and hit the green, but now he’s getting down there a little further. He’s adding some distance and his short game is still good.”
While the reigning KSAC MVP is back, fellow senior and second-team KSAC All-Star Hayden Callen also returns to help lead the Lions this year. Callen finished 15th at districts, also making the second round of the individual tournament.
Sophomore Brady Henry and senior Sydney Simpson both got some limited varsity match time last year. Those two and the rest of a pleasantly surprising 12-play roster has Craig looking forward to seeing how the rest of his lineup plays out.
“I’ve probably seen these kids out there 12, 15 times this summer,” Craig said. “In the past, I had a couple coming out regularly, but this summer they all came out to play. I think they were tired of being cooped up.”
After the Haydens, Craig feels the rest of the four varsity spots are up for grabs. Lauren Hartle, who joins Simpson as the second girl on the roster, and Bryant Smith are first-year seniors. Brady Fowkes is the lone junior while Henry, Jordan Hesdon and Korbin Kemmer are sophomores. The three freshmen are Nick Aaron, Jack Craig and Kaden Ferguson.
Simpson and Hartle could play in some girls’ matches depending on how the schedule plays out.
The KSAC schedule is scheduled to start this Friday at Clarion Oaks starting at 4 p.m. with the league heading to Hi-Level Golf Course next Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Hayden Callen, Hayden Siegel, Bryant Smith, Lauren Hartle, Sydney Simpson.
Junior: Brady Fowkes.
Sophomores: Brady Henry, Jordan Hesdon, Korbin Kemmer.
Freshmen: Nick Aaron, Jack Craig, Kaden Ferguson.
SCHEDULE
August
28-Clarion Oaks
September
1-Hi-Level GC
3-Cross Creek Resort
8-Foxburg CC
10-Hunter’s Station GC
14-Wanango CC
17-Clarion Oaks
21-Foxburg CC
24-Aubrey’s Dubbs Dred GC, Butler
28-District 9 Tournament, at Bavarian Hills GC, St. Marys
October
3-D9 Tournament, second day
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted