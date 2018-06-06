Here are the Clarion-Limestone state track and field medalists, by year. Two of Don Rhoades’ medal finishes were incorrect in last week’s edition. Some information may be missing based on available resources:
BOYS
2018: Riley Hummell, javelin, 8th
2001: Dan Alderton, 400 dash, 1st
2001: Dan Alderton, 200 dash, 2nd
2000: Dan Alderton, 100 dash, 3rd
2000: Dan Alderton, 400 dash, 3rd
1996: Matt McGuire, 400 dash, 6th
1993: Bud Wilshire, discus, 6th
Information in earlier years may not be complete
1975: Jay Shofstall, 440 dash, 1st
1965: Walt Neal, pole vault, 1st
1962: Don Rhoades, 440 dash, 2nd
1962: Don Rhoades, high jump, 5th
1962: Don Rhoades, pole vault, 4th
GIRLS
2000: Kim Kennedy, 300 hurdles, 6th
1995: Laura Smith, discus, 6th
1991: 4x400 relay, 4th: Mandy McCleary, Donna Fiscus, Kate Delaney, Chantal Connor
1986: Robin Hubauer, 800 run, 4th
1984: Patti Davis, discus, 1st
1984: Patti Davis, shot put, 1st
1984: Patti Davis, javelin, 6th
1983: Patti Davis, discus, 1st
1983: Patti Davis, javelin, 1st
1983: Patti Davis, shot put, 2nd
1982: Patti Davis, shot put, 2nd
1982: Patti Davis, discus, 2nd
1981: Patti Davis, discus, 6th
1981: Patti Davis, shot put, 5th
