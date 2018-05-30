Here are the Clarion-Limestone boys’ state track and field medalists, by year. Some information may be missing based on available resources:

2018: Riley Hummell, javelin, 8th

2001: Dan Alderton, 400 dash, 1st

2001: Dan Alderton, 200 dash, 2nd

2000: Dan Alderton, 100 dash, 3rd

2000: Dan Alderton, 400 dash, 3rd

1996: Matt McGuire, 400 dash, 6th

1993: Bud Wilshire, discus, 6th

Information in earlier years may not be complete

1975: Jay Shofstall, 440 dash, 1st

1965: Walt Neal, pole vault, 1st

1962: Don Rhoades, 440 dash, 2nd

1962: Don Rhoades, high jump, tied 5th

1962: Don Rhoades, pole vault, fifth

