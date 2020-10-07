FOXBURG — The Clarion-Limestone cross country teams headed to A-C Valley Tuesday and the Lions won a 17-38 decision over the hosts.
Braden Rankin was the overall winner for the Lions in 18:36, just over 12 seconds ahead of his teammate Corbin Coulson. Ty Rankin (6th, 19:08), Jack Craig (10th, 19:20) and Colton Keihl (17th, 20:28) were the other scoring runners.
The girls’ race didn’t have enough runners to score as teams, but C-L’s Morgan McNaughton (25:16) and Madison Aaron (31:25) were fourth and ninth overall.
C-L lost the junior high boys’ scored race against Clarion, 20-43. Logan Lutz for C-L was the overall winner in the two-mile race in 12:25.
C-L heads to Keystone next Tuesday.
In other action:
SATURDAY, Oct. 3
Brookville
runs at OC Invite
At last Saturday’s Oil City Invitational that drew 14 boys’ teams and 12 girls’ teams, the Lady Raiders were sixth in the team standings while the Raiders finished 11th.
This week’s dual meet at home with DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic was moved to Wednesday. Next week, both Brookville teams travel to Punxsutawney Tuesday.
The Raiders’ Calvin Doolittle was the highest individual finisher for either squad, placing ninth on the 5K course with a personal-best time of 17:31. He was the second-highest D9 finisher in a mostly District 10 event. Clarion’s Gavin Hoover was just over two seconds behind Doolittle in 10th place.
Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock won the race in 16:48 just over five seconds better than North East’s Brock Pennington.
Other Raiders running were Gideon Waterbury (63rd, 20:21), Jack Gill (68th, 20:27), Bay Harper (70th, 20:32) and Nick Shaffer (88th, 21:37).
Emma Fiscus paced the Lady Raiders with a 19th-place finish in 22:28. The only D9 runner ahead of her was 10th-place Bella Scott of Clarion in 21:24. Other Lady Raiders were Sadie Shofestall (25th, 22:50), Emily Martz (36th, 23:25), Ella Fiscus (47th, 24:57), Anna Fiscus (55th, 25:40) and Samantha Hetrick (56th, 25:41).
North East won the boys’ team title with 56 points, well ahead of Mercyhurst Prep’s 93 with Cranberry finishing third with 103.
For the girls, Conneaut’s Meaera Shannon won the race in 18:46, 63 seconds ahead of Wilmington runner-up Grace Mason. Mercyhurst Prep (56), Titusville (89), Oil City (114), Wilmington (117) and Conneaut (151) scored ahead of Brookville’s 169. The Lady Raiders won the next-highest finisher with sixth runner tiebreaker with North East after both scored the same amount of points.
THURSDAY, Oct. 1
Brookville splits at West Branch
At Allport against District 6’s West Branch, the Raiders won 21-36 while the Lady Raiders fell 16-47.
In the boys’ race, Calvin Doolittle was the overall winner for the Raiders in 18:23. Jack Gill (19:01), Nick Shaffer (20:33), Gideon Waterbury (20:50) and Hunter Rupp (21:20) made up the rest of the Raiders’ scoring lineup.
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Fiscus (22:26), Amber McAninch (22:54), Sadie Shofestall (24:30), Emily Martz (24:32) and Anna Fiscus (25:48) were the top five scorers.