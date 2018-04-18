BROOKVILLE — Both Clarion-Limestone squads turned in productive days at last Saturday’s DeMans Team Sports Track and Field Invitational.
The highest finisher was the 400-meter dash duo of Lions’ Kyle Kerle and Brenden Makray who finished fifth and sixth respectively, Kerle crossing the line with a district-qualifying time of 54 seconds.
Also for the Lions, Austin Newcomb was eighth in the triple jump with a district-qualifying jump and ninth in the 110 hurdles. Andrew Forrest was seventh in the 1,600 and 12th in the 800 run. Jimmy Gunning added a 12th in the discus.
The Lady Lions’ top finisher was Abby Reed in the pole vault where she cleared a district-qualifying height of nine feet to finish fourth. She also finished seventh in the high jump and 13th in the triple jump.
Reed also ran a leg on the eighth-place 4x400 relay that also included Anna Kennemuth, Taylor Aites and Erica Hetrick, who tied for 10th in the triple jump.
Kennemuth was also 11th in the 400 and 13th in the 200 dash.
Hannah Rittenhouse finished eighth in the 3,200 run.
In last week’s action:
THURSDAY, April 12
C-L splits with Clarion
C-L split its decision in its home meet with Clarion last Thursday, the boys winning 77-72 and the girls losing 87-68.
Wednesday, both teams are set to visit Moniteau before next Monday’s meet at Cranberry.
The Lions improved their dual meet record 3-0 against the Bobcats, winning five of the seven field events and sweeping the shot put and javelin. Austin Newcomb was a triple-winner in the long jump (18 feet, 4 1/2 inches), triple jump (39 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and 110-meter hurdles (17.0).
Kyle Kerle was a double-winner, taking the 400 dash (55.4) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches). Ben Smith and Riley Hummell led sweeps in the shot put and javelin. Smith won the shot put (38 feet, 9 inches) with Justin Goodman and Mitch Knepp finishing 2-3. Hummell won the javelin (146 feet, 7 inches) with Knepp and Smith finishing 2-3.
Hercules Donahue won the 300 hurdles (49.7) and finished second in the 110 hurdles. Andrew Forrest finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
The Lady Lions won seven events, including the 4x100 relay, Hannah Rittenhouse in the 1,600 run (6:58), Rachel Greeley in the 300 hurdles (55.9), Taylor Zacherl in the 3,200 run (18:32), Kamie Studer in the shot put (23 feet, 4 1/2 inches), Lizzy Gruver in the discus (55 feet, 6 1/2 inches) and Maddy Craig in the javelin (85 feet, 3 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.