NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Clarion-Limestone track and field teams ran at last Saturday’s four-team meet at Redbank Valley.
Also with C-L were the hosts, Punxsutawney and a small contingent from Union.
Thursday, both teams head to North Clarion to take on the combined program now with Clarion. Next Tuesday is the final dual meet at home against Keystone before the Redbank Valley Invitational May 13.
At Redbank Valley last Saturday, Morgan McNaughton, Brooke Kessler and Ruby Smith were the C-L first-place finishers. McNaughton won the 1,600 run in 5:43.84 while Kessler took the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 7 inches. Smith won the javelin (107 feet, 11 inches).
Smith was also second in the 300-meter hurdle and third in the 100 hurdles.
Lauren Hartle was third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump. Gracie Dunkle and Maya Shook were fourth and fifth in the triple jump.
For the Lions, Ryan Hummell and Braden Rankin turned in runner-up finishes in the javelin and 1,600 run respectively.
Keidon Smith was third in the 400 dash, Ty Rankin was third in the 800 run and Peyton Smith finished third in the 300 hurdles.