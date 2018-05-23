BROOKVILLE — His first attempts at throwing the javelin weren’t memorable a year ago for Clarion-Limestone’s Riley Hummell.
But one year later, the Lions senior strongman chucked it better than anyone else in District 9 and he’s headed to this weekend’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University.
Hummell’s late-season surge had him the top seed with a throw of 188 feet and he backed that up by winning with a throw of 182 feet, 5 inches.
That’s the first district title by a Lion since the last standout javelin thrower at C-L. Ron Frances won the 2003 crown with a throw of 168 feet, 3 inches.
Frances’ best throw of 178 feet, 1 inch stood as the team record since the new javelin specs — smaller to reduce distance in general — were enacted in 2002, but Hummell topped that and now both are D9 champs.
“I think I tried it once or twice last year at meets and threw it like 100 feet,” Hummell said. “I was messing around in practice earlier this year and threw it and they told me I should go out and try to do that at our next meet, went out and won and I kept doing it.
“I had no clue I could win a title,” he added. “A couple of weeks ago, I wouldn’t have thought of this.”
Hummell’s best throw came on his sixth and final one and he wound up edging second-seeded Dylan Close of Otto-Eldred by a little over two feet. Close, who came in seeded at 172 feet, 8 inches, bested that with a toss of 180 feet, 1 inch.
Both head to states and will throw Friday at 9 a.m. And don’t think this is a charity trip for Hummell and Close, who are seeded seventh and ninth respectively with their district throws. The top eight medal.
If Hummell equals his school record of 188, he’d finish fourth. The top three finishers from last year — Dunmore’s Gavin Darcy, top-seeded Ethan Dabbs of Richland and Danville’s Jared Mowery are back. Dabbs is seeded with his D6-winning throw of 202 feet, 5 inches with Wyomissing’s Hunter Niedrowski (199-8) and Hopewell’s Noah Drudy (196-7) also over 195 feet.
For the season, the defending champion Darcy has the longest throw in the state in Class 2A at 204 feet, 9 inches. Montoursville’s Josh Dinges, who lost by eight inches to Mowery in the D4 finals, has also been over 190 feet this year at 196-11 as per milesplit.com.
Hummell’s best throw would be ranked No. 6 in the state. It’s still a work in progress for Hummell, who’s made some late adjustments in practice to take more advantage of his strength.
“Coach Kumo just helped my footwork because I wasn’t doing anything right, really,” Hummell said. “He showed me how to do it and this week he showed me something else and I got an extra 10 feet each week.”
The Lions wound up 10th in the team standings with 20 points, placing three other entries in the top-six scoring positions.
Austin Newcomb thought he had finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.24 seconds, but a disqualification to DuBois Central Catholic’s Noah Vokes bumped him up to third and behind the 1-2 state-qualifying finishers Jacob Patton of Moniteau (15.53) and Dillon Olson of Brookville (15.65).
Rare spring headwind conditions on the frontstretch at Brookville Area High School’s track proved costly to sprinters and the 110 hurdlers, who could’ve qualified for states on time at 15.5 or better. Newcomb came in seeded fourth at 15.55.
Kyle Kerle placed fifth in the 400 dash (53.0) and combined with Newcomb, Tre Haines and Brenden Makray to finish fifth in the 4x400 relay (3:37.36). They were seeded ninth at 3:42.76.
Also for the Lions, Kerle was ninth in the 200 dash, Makray finished eighth in the 400 dash and Andrew Forrest was eighth in the 1,600 run. Newcomb was eighth in the 300 hurdles and 12th in the triple jump. Mitch Knepp and Jimmy Gunning were 14th and 16th in the discus.
The Lions’ 4x100 relay of Haines, Newcomb, Nick Cyphert and Kerle was eighth.
The Lady Lions turned in five top-six scoring finishes and wound up 18th in the team standings.
Abby Reed led the way, finishing fifth in the pole vault (9 feet), sixth in the triple jump (33 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and running a leg on the sixth-place 4x100 relay (53.09) with Erica Hetrick, Anna Kennemuth and Rachel Greeley.
Greeley added a sixth in the 300 hurdles (51.54) while Kennemuth finished sixth in the 400 dash (1:06.94).
Also for the Lady Lions, Hannah Rittenhouse was eighth in the 3,200 run, Hetrick finished 17th in the triple jump and Maddy Craig placed 14th in the javelin.
