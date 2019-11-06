Led by Clarion-Limestone South Division MVP Paul Leonhardt, seven area players were part of this week’s Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League’s All-Conference announcement.
Leonhardt, a junior foreign exchange student from Germany, helped the Lions to another trip to the playoffs and a runner-up finish in the UAVSL’s Central Division with a 6-2 record.
Joining Leonhardt on the all-star team are two of his junior teammates Beau Verdill and Austin Coull. Division champion Karns City had a division-high four players named to the team.
Both Brookville teams had two players named to the Central Division teams. For the Raiders, it was the senior duo of goalkeeper Darius Sorbin and defender Bryce Kunselman. For the Lady Raiders, it was also a set of seniors with striker Madison McAninch and midfielder Emily Kramer.
Complete All-Conference teams are listed below:
FINAL STANDINGS
Conference
Records only
BOYS
North: Port Allegany 7-1, Coudersport 5-3, Kane 5-3, St. Marys 3-5, Northern Potter 0-8.
Central: Punxsutawney 8-0, Brockway 5-2-1, Elk CC 3-3-2, Brookville 1-6-1, DuBois CC 1-7.
South: Karns City 8-0, C-L 6-2, Redbank Valley 3-5, Forest Area 2-6, Keystone 1-7.
GIRLS
North: St. Marys 6-0, Port Allegany 3-2-1, Kane 1-4-1, Ridgway 1-5.
Central: Brockway 8-0, Curwensville 5-3, Elk CC 3-4, Brookville 2-5, Punxsutawney 0-6.
South: Karns City 8-0, Redbank Valley 5-3, Forest Area 4-3-1, Clarion 1-6-1, Keystone 1-7.
ALL-CONFERENCE
BOYS
North Division
MVP: Simon Burleson, Port A.
Northern Potter: A.J. Lehman.
Coudersport: Rosalyn Page, Aristotle Smith, Jonathan Barroquiere.
Kane: Mason Feikls, Josh Greville.
Port Allegany: Howie Stuckey, Jordan Card.
St. Marys: Vincius Nunes, Giavanni Catalone.
Central Division
MVP: Vincent Gigliotti, Punxsutawney
Brockway: Noah Bash, Nolan Swanson.
Brookville: Bryce Kunselman, Darius Sorbin.
DuBois CC: Tristen Engle.
Elk CC: Regis Wortman.
Punxsutawney: Zach Reitz, Garrett Eddy, Andrew Young, Graham Lott.
South Division
MVP: Paul Leonhardt, C-L
C-L: Beau Verdill, Austin Coull
Forest: Luke Cussins, Noah Burke.
Karns City: Nate Rondinelli, Dakota King, Owen Collwell, Kaden Scherer.
Keystone: Koby Buzard.
Redbank Valley: Owen Magagnotti, Anthony Baileys.
GIRLS
North Division
MVP: Lauren Eckert, St. Marys
Kane: Rachael Buhl, Jadyn Rhodes, Jessica Buhl, Katlyn Young.
Port Allegany: Emma Fox.
Ridgway: Jovanna Marzella, Gabby Rohr.
St. Marys: Kaylee Muccio, Britney Shaw, Kyla Johnson.
Honorable Mention: Marci Johnson, Kane; Evin Stauffer, Port Allegany; Jade Reynolds, St. Marys.
Central Division
MVP: Chanell Britton, Brockway
Brockway: MacKenzie Overbeck, Morrigan Decker.
Brookville: Madison McAninch, Emily Kramer.
Curwensville: Chloe Davis, Emma Rebar, Maura Bunnell.
Elk CC: Olivia Sorg, Emily Wolfe.
Punxsutawney: Olivia Bish.
South Division
MVP: Abby Gatesman, Forest Area
Clarion: Jenna Miller, Lauren Troutman.
Forest Area: MacKenzie Bauer.
Karns City: McKenna Martin, Cameron Roofner, Alexis Moore.
Keystone: Anna Bish.
Redbank Valley: Brooke Eberle, Carley Shick, Megan Gourley.