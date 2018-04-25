KNOX — Trying to beat the rain and get a doubleheader in at Keystone Tuesday afternoon, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions came up empty.
They were leading Keystone 2-1 going into the bottom of the second inning before weather forced the suspension of the game. They will be completed and rescheduled at a time to be announced.
The 1-1 Lady Lions visit Moniteau Thursday and Karns City Saturday before hosting A-C Valley and Clarion next Monday and Wednesday.
In Monday’s game:
MONDAY, April 23
C-L 12, Forest Area 2
At home at the C-L Sports Complex, the Lady Lions evened their record at 1-1 with a 12-2 six-inning victory over the Lady Fires.
C-L scored three runs in each of the first three innings to build a 9-0 lead. Forest answered with a run in the fourth. The Lady Lions added a run in the fifth with Forest scoring their second run in the sixth while C-L answered with a pair in the bottom of the inning to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Winning pitcher Megan Stahlman led the way offensively with a pair of hits and two runs batted in. Sadie Mahle, Cassidy Makray, Karleigh Aaron and Brooke Baughman also added a hit. Makray drove in a pair of runs while Mahle added one RBI. Stahlman, Mahle, Liz Gruver and Baughman each scored two runs. Makray, Abby Carl, Aaron and Ori Walters each scored one run.
Stahlman went the distance in the circle allowing two runs, one earned. She allowed six hits, no walks and eight strikeouts.
